Manchester United forward Antony is still 'too predictable', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is starting to show what he's made of at United, but he's probably not lived up to expectations just yet.

Manchester United news - Antony

Antony, who is earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, signed for the club for a fee of £86m, according to Sky Sports.

The price tag may have added unnecessary pressure to the Brazilian, who already has the difficult task of trying to settle in a new country and a new league.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United boss Erik ten Hag has 'full confidence' in Antony settling into the Premier League and flourishing.

The former Ajax forward played a pivotal role in the Red Devils' victory over Nottingham Forest recently, scoring and providing an assist.

As much as he offers a lot to United in different areas, he's ultimately going to be judged on his goals and assists, so there's no doubt Antony will be delighted to provide in the final third for his club.

There's certainly been an improvement from Antony over the last few weeks, but journalist Taylor believes he can still be too predictable.

What has Taylor said about Antony?

Taylor has suggested that he's still not Antony's biggest fans, but he has given him credit for his performance against Forest most recently.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm still not his biggest fan, to be honest. But, I have to say, he seems to be a little harder to stop in certain aspects, certainly on the basis of the Nottingham Forest game.

"I think it's still very much predictable that he's going to come inside."

How has Antony performed this season?

Antony has now drawn level with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho on four Premier League goals this campaign, whilst also registering his first assist, as per FBref.

The Brazilian international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.91 in England's top flight, ranking him ninth in the United squad.

In United's latest game against Forest, Antony received a WhoScored rating of 8.39 - the highest-rated player in the game.

The fans at Old Trafford will be hoping Antony can continue these sort of performances for the rest of the season and beyond, as he's clearly got the talent and ability, but needs to show it consistently over the course of the term.