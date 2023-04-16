Manchester United forward Antony has to do more and could flourish next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has shown a lot of faith in the 23-year-old this campaign, but United fans will be expecting more from him.

Manchester United news - Antony

Antony, who signed for United from Ajax for a fee of £82m, according to Sky Sports, decided to follow his former manager ten Hag who used to manage the Dutch club.

The Brazilian hasn't shown everything he is capable of yet, but his performances have started to show signs of improvement over the last few weeks.

In his last seven games prior to Nottingham Forest, Antony received a FotMob rating of 7.0 or over despite only scoring once during this time. Of course, he added a goal and assist to his tally at the City Ground as his displays seem to be on the up.

After playing a significant role in United's victory over Everton in the Premier League last week, Paul Scholes heaped praise on the tricky winger.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: "I used to think of him as a one-trick pony. I think that was the best game I’ve seen him play for Manchester United today."

What has Jones said about Antony?

Jones has suggested that he expects a lot more from Antony, but predicts him to flourish next season after a period of settling in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They've signed him to be a flair player, to be a difference maker. Ten Hag doesn't want to knock that individually out of his game. It's just about finding that combination now between when he can show that flair and when he needs to make the easy choices.

"I think he's slowly getting there now. I think this has been a really important season for him in terms of evolving, getting used to the Premier League. Next season, I do expect a lot more from him."

How has Antony performed this season?

The former Ajax man hasn't been as productive as maybe he would have hoped since making the move to Old Trafford.

Antony has scored just four times whilst providing just one assist in the Premier League, according to FBref.

As previously mentioned, his performances have improved over the last few weeks, but adding more goal contributions to his game will be necessary especially when you consider his price tag - as he did on Sunday.

Sometimes, when you join a club for a significant fee, unnecessary pressure is placed on your head and it's not always easy to deal with that.