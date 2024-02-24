Highlights Antony faces competition from promising youngsters like Garnacho and Hojlund at Manchester United.

Lack of impact could prompt United to offload Antony, but finding a buyer may not be easy due to his price tag.

Antony needs to change his game to match the hunger and intent displayed by his teammates, as pointed out by journalist Dean Jones.

Manchester United winger Antony is enduring a difficult period at Old Trafford and currently finds himself out of the team, and journalist Dean Jones has urged the Brazilian international to change his game if he wants to match the performances of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

As it stands, Antony doesn't appear to be in Erik ten Hag's immediate thoughts when it comes to selecting his starting XI in the Premier League. Despite the Red Devils paying a whopping £86m to bring him to Old Trafford from Dutch side Ajax, Antony isn't a guaranteed starter and isn't considered a key player for the Manchester club.

There have even been suggestions that United could consider offloading Antony in the upcoming transfer window due to the lack of impact he's made at Old Trafford. However, it certainly won't be easy to find a buyer for the former Ajax man due to the hefty fee they are likely to demand.

United could offload Antony

It's been a tricky season for Antony and ten Hag did persist with the Brazilian winger at the beginning of the campaign. However, his performances flattered to deceive and he's slowly found his way out of the starting XI and is regularly watching on from the bench. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes some of the fanbase feel that he will never live up to the price tag, and it's hardly a surprise considering he's yet to score a Premier League goal this term.

Antony's stats per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho 2023/24 PL Antony Alejandro Garnacho Goals 0.00 0.30 Expected goals 0.15 0.32 Shots 2.52 3.57 Shots on target 0.49 0.89 Assists 0.00 0.18 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/2/2024

Garnacho now appears to be ten Hag's primary choice in the right-wing position, with Antony struggling to receive regular minutes over the last few weeks. In United's last two fixtures, Antony has failed to play a single minute despite being fit and available, while he only came on for the final few moments of the game against West Ham United at Old Trafford earlier in February.

Journalist Steve Bates, in his column for GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that despite ten Hag wanting more from Antony, he will resist attempts to allow the winger to depart, even on loan. The Dutch tactician wants to give him another chance, but he's going to have to start delivering on the pitch if he wants a long-term future at Old Trafford. The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe might have a major impact on his future. Journalist Jones also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he believes United would offload Antony if they could, but there isn't a market for him at the moment.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Man Utd to make new decision on Mason Greenwood Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that Manchester United will make a fresh decision on the future of Mason Greenwood, per reports.

Dean Jones - Antony needs to make a change

Jones has suggested that Hojlund and Garnacho are showing a sense of hunger, passion and intent, which Antony doesn't really display. The journalist adds that his body language doesn't give off the same vibe as the aforementioned duo and he urges him to make a change. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, hopefully this is giving Antony a bit of a reality check from a Manchester United perspective. Hojlund and Garnacho are showing a sense of hunger, passion, and intent, that Antony just doesn't really display. I'm not saying that he doesn't care, but he's just so much more casual in his approach that his body language doesn't give off the same vibe that Garnacho or Hojlund do when they're running at people. That counts for a lot. So it's something that's going to have to change about his game."

Man Utd eyeing Antony competition

According to i News, Manchester United are set to implement a new transfer strategy under the guidance of INEOS, with younger profiles targeted when bringing in new additions. The outlet names Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a potential target - a player who plays in an identical role to Antony.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the decision-makers behind the scenes are in mutual agreement that Olise is a priority ahead of the summer transfer window, and as it stands, the French youth international is their only categorical target. The addition of Olise could be a major blow for Antony in terms of his long-term future, so he's going to have to show signs of improvement for the remainder of the season.