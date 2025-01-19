La Liga side Real Betis have reached an agreement in principle for the signing of Manchester United winger Antony on loan for the remainder of the season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in a move from Dutch club Ajax, Antony has struggled to make a significant impact. The Brazilian forward joined United under Erik ten Hag after the duo had previously worked together, but it's become apparent that he's not going to be a key player under Ruben Amorim.

The 24-year-old reportedly earns around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford and United paid in the region of £86m to bring him to the club. Antony came off the bench in United's previous game against Southampton in the Premier League, but he's yet to start a game in England's top flight under Amorim.

Betis Reach Agreement in Principle for Antony

Man Utd will pay some of his wages

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Real Betis have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Antony on loan for the remainder of the season from United. A move is expected to be finalised in the coming days as the United winger closes in on a departure this month.

Antony Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 7 (0) Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Successful Dribbles 0.6 (40%) Ground Duels Won 2.0 (54%)

It's understood to be a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy in the deal, meaning he will return to Old Trafford in the summer. A deal was reached on Sunday morning, and United are set to contribute some of his wages during his temporary spell with the Spanish club.

It feels like a smart move for United to allow Antony to depart during the January transfer window considering his lack of game time this season under two different managers. The Brazilian is yet to start in the Premier League this term, meaning his career is stagnating, which could impact his transfer value in the future.

