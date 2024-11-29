Manchester United winger Antony was given a rare start against Bodo/Glimt by Ruben Amorim on Thursday night, but ESPN pundit Craig Burley has suggested 'that won't last'.

The Brazilian lined up in an unfamiliar wing-back role for United, starting on the right-hand side. Amorim likes to have one of his wing-backs playing on their weaker side, and Antony was given that role after Amad Diallo took the position against Ipswich Town last week.

Antony was substituted early in the second half as United produced a comeback to win 3-2. It's clear that Amorim is trying to experiment with his side in his first few weeks as he aims to figure out his best team. The Portuguese coach has only been with the club for a few weeks after arriving from Sporting CP.

Speaking on ESPN FC, pundit and former player Burley has suggested that Antony being in the starting XI 'won't last'...

"We know Hojlund was in the goals tonight, but we know that they struggle in that position in terms of having quality front men. We saw Antony in the side tonight, but that won't last, particularly as a sort of attacking wing-back."

In an ideal world, Amorim might be hoping to play both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as wing-backs in the future, but he's been unable to do so so far due to injuries. Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Leny Yoro all missed the game against Bodo/Glimt this week, leaving United with a lack of options at centre-back. As a result, Mazraoui once again lined up in one of the three centre-back roles like he did against Ipswich.

Antony, who earns £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, has struggled to make an impact since his move to Old Trafford. The former Ajax man was signed for a hefty fee, and the pressure of the price tag has clearly impacted him as his form has dropped off a cliff from the performances he was producing during his time in Holland. It will be interesting to see whether he can keep his place against Everton this weekend, but it was a heavily rotated side against Bodo/Glimt.