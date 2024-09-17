Manchester United winger Antony has dropped a hint that he could be starting against Barnsley on Tuesday night on his Instagram.

When Antony made the move from Ajax to Manchester United in the summer of 2022, the Brazilian winger was viewed as a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s strategy to rejuvenate the squad when he arrived through the door. Having previously thrived under the Dutch manager at Ajax, many expected Antony to have a big impact at Old Trafford.

Following two seasons of inconsistent performances, the 2024/2025 campaign has seen a significant drop in Antony’s playing time. This has led to growing doubts about his future at the club considering the lack of production we've seen from him compared to his price tag.

Antony Drops Big Man Utd Hint

He could start against Barnsley

Posting on Instagram, Antony has dropped a huge hint on whether he will be involved against Barnsley in the EFL Cup. The Brazilian winger uploaded a video of himself with a caption hinting that he could return to the starting XI...

"What an amazing memory. Hoping for another great game tonight."

Antony Stats Under Ten Hag - Ajax vs Manchester United Statistic Ajax Manchester United Games 79 83 Goals 22 11 Assists 20 5 Shots per Game 2.7 1.51 Crosses per Game 0.62 0.16 Key Passes per Game 1.34 1.01 Dribbles per game 1.22 1

Erik ten Hag is likely to rotate his side against League One Barnsley, giving some of his fringe players an opportunity to impress. Antony has struggled for minutes this season due to the form of Amad Diallo on the right-hand side of attack, so it's a real chance for Antony to show why he deserves to stay in the side if he is named in the starting XI.

United travel to Crystal Palace at the weekend in the Premier League and only played Southampton a few days ago, so it will be important for ten Hag to rest some of his key stars as well as give others some much-needed minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Three of Antony's five Premier League goals came in his first three games. The remaining two came over the next 41 appearances.

Antony 'Fully Committed' to Man Utd

He was linked with a departure in the summer

Antony was heavily linked with a move to Turkey during the summer transfer window - Fenerbahce were among the clubs reportedly keen on securing his signature. The Turkish window closed after England's, but Antony stayed at Old Trafford beyond the deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there was no truth in any links between Fenerbahce and Antony as the Brazilian winger is 'fully committed' to the project at United. The former Ajax man had no intention of leaving the club in the summer. It's been a difficult time for Antony since arriving in England, but he appears desperate to make it work.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - accurate as of 17/09/2024