Highlights Manchester United forward Antony may face a summer departure, but it's too early to predict.

Antony's challenging start at Old Trafford means the club could consider offers.

Ratcliffe and INEOS are already eyeing a replacement for Antony.

Manchester United forward Antony has been linked with a departure ahead of the summer transfer window, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on his future, confirming that it's too early to mention whether the Brazilian will be heading through the exit door.

It's been a difficult start to life at United for Antony who has failed to live up to his hefty price tag. The former Ajax man arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of £86m back in 2022, having previously worked with Erik ten Hag during his time in the Eredivisie.

Man Utd would be open to a sale

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano has confirmed that although Antony hasn't been told that he's going to be sold in the summer transfer window, United will be open to him departing if an important offer arrives on the table. It's possibly too early to tell if the Brazilian will be absolutely heading through the exit door, especially as the Red Devils won't know if a club will present a reasonable offer to prise him away.

A report from Manchester Evening News has claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to oversee a squad overhaul when the transfer market opens, with Antony a player the Manchester club will listen to offers for. Antony has struggled to play regularly in a United shirt of late, with the likes of Omari Forson and Amad Diallo afforded opportunities ahead of him.

Antony's averages per 90 minutes compared to Alejandro Garnacho in the Premier League this season Antony Alejandro Garnacho Goals 0.00 0.28 Shots 2.52 3.54 Shots on target 0.49 0.90 Expected goals 0.15 0.30 Assists 0.00 0.17 Statistics correct as of 29/02/2024

Ten Hag appears to have found his preferred formula in attack, with a front three of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund often utilised in attack, with the former playing on the right-hand side, where Antony is used to plying his trade. There's no doubt the 24-year-old has to improve, and the remainder of the season could be a chance for him to prove himself to Ratcliffe and his team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hannibal Mejbri, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot have all scored more Premier League goals than Antony this season.

Manchester United eyeing Antony competition

Ten Hag is searching for a replacement

Even if Antony was to remain at Old Trafford, ten Hag and his recruitment team are looking to add more quality and competition in his position. A report from i News has suggested that Ratcliffe is set to introduce a new transfer strategy for United, targeting players of a younger profile, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise a target.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise is the only categorical and endorsed target at the moment ahead of the summer transfer window. For the Red Devils, everything else is up in the air, with INEOS looking to broad positions rather than specific players.

