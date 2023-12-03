Highlights Antony has failed to live up to his £86m price tag since moving to Manchester United, showing signs of inconsistency.

The Brazilian has been linked with a departure already, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on how the club feel about him as a player.

Antony has been previously labelled a 'flop' and will undoubtedly have to improve to play for Erik ten Hag on a regular basis.

Manchester United winger Antony has been linked with a departure from Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, discussing how the club feel internally about the Brazilian.

The former Ajax man has flattered to deceive since moving to the Premier League, showing signs of inconsistency. The Red Devils invested a hefty £86m to prise him away from Erik ten Hag's former club, but there's no doubt he's failed to live up to the price tag since arriving in Manchester.

When a club invests such a significant amount of money on a player, they will undoubtedly be demanding instant results. However, Antony is still a young man and is having to adapt to a new league and country. Playing for United brings added pressure no matter the price tag, so it was always going to be difficult for Antony to make an immediate impact.

Antony has been linked with a departure

It's been a difficult start to life at United and this campaign has been a little more complicated for the Brazil international. Back in September, the 23-year-old was placed on a leave of absence after facing allegations and a police investigation for a case in his home country. Later in the month, United released a statement confirming that Antony would return to training while police inquiries continued.

Since then, Antony has been in and out of the United side, but has still been struggling to produce consistent performances.

Antony's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Ajax 82 24 22 7 1 Manchester United 57 8 3 10 0 Sao Paulo 37 4 6 4 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Antony simply isn't hitting the numbers he was one producing in the Eredivisie, and he's now being linked with a departure. According to the Mirror, United are interested in signing Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa and are potentially willing to offer Antony in a part-exchange deal, sending the former Ajax man on loan to the Brazilian club.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Antony has shown glimpses of being capable of magical moments, but overall, he has to be considered a flop. United are paying the 23-year-old £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, so he's certainly been a significant investment from the Manchester club, which hasn't paid off as much as they would have expected.

Romano has suggested that internally, the club know it's going to take some time for Antony to reach the levels he's capable of producing on a regular basis. The Italian journalist adds that United aren't expecting him to go on loan to Flamengo or any other solutions being discussed in the media, and it's the same situation for the likes of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, who have both struggled for minutes this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"They know that it's going to take time. The season is still long and it's just two or three months into the season. So it will take some time. Obviously for Antony the situation was complicated this summer but now he's returning to a normal situation. So that's why I think for Antony it is going to take some time, but I'm told that they are not expecting him to go on loan to Flamengo or any of the solutions that we saw in the media and the same for the other players you mentioned (Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat)."

Erik ten Hag needs his players firing with a tough run ahead

Although the Red Devils are on an impressive run of form in terms of results, there is no doubt that their fixtures have been slightly favourable over the last few weeks. In the games leading up to Christmas, things are looking a little tougher for ten Hag's side.

United travel to Newcastle United this weekend, with Eddie Howe's men coping immensely despite an injury crisis. The Red Devils then host Chelsea at Old Trafford followed by another home fixture against Bournemouth. Before the 25th December, United also have to come up against Bayern Munich, as they fight to stay in the Champions League, and Liverpool and West Ham United in England's top flight. It will be interesting to see if their form continues before the new year.