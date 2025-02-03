Summary Antony shone for Real Betis, earning Man of the Match on debut.

His performance highlighted United's struggles to nurture talent as ex-players succeed.

Atmosphere at United is sour, with fans questioning the club and its impact on players.

Manchester United outcast Antony has wasted no time making an impact during his loan spell at Real Betis, leading many Old Trafford supporters to question whether the club - rather than the player - is to blame for his struggles. The winger arrived at United in 2022 for a staggering £86 million from Ajax, but he never lived up to the lofty expectations.

Despite making 96 appearances, the Brazilian international managed just 12 goals and five assists - an underwhelming return for such a high-profile signing. His difficulties persisted under new manager Ruben Amorim, and while it seemed his United career had been in doubt for some time, his loan move to Betis has all but confirmed it.

Set to remain in La Liga until the end of the season, the 24-year-old has hit the ground running. From a financial standpoint, his resurgence could allow United to recoup some much-needed funds in the summer. However, on a broader level, it casts a harsh spotlight on United’s ongoing struggles to nurture and unlock the full potential of their talent.

Antony Impresses in Real Betis Debut

The maligned winger earned the Man of the Match award

It took just 14 minutes for Antony to make a difference in Real Betis' fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon. He fired a left-footed shot, which was initially saved by Unai Simon. But the onrushing Isco picked up the rebound and opened the scoring for the hosts from close range. Watch the opening goal below:

The opening sequences meant a lot to Antony as he passionately celebrated in front of the home fans. But while Betis weren't able to go on and claim victory at the Benito Villamarin stadium - instead settling for a 2-2 draw - the Brazilian was able to continue impressing his new teammates and supporters for the remainder of the contest.

In his first 72 minutes in his new surroundings, Antony took two shots, created two big chances, successfully completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts, and was able to finish his debut having won the Man of the Match mantle for also boasting a 100% record in crosses, long balls, and tackles. Watch his full highlights below:

Man United Keep Watching Former Players Thrive

It's becoming a theme that players start to play well when they leave the club

For those who have followed the club closely over the last few years, it comes as no surprise that Antony has already availed a version of himself that the Old Trafford faithful never fully got to witness. He is just one of many players who have thrived since leaving the 20-time Premier League champions in his shadow.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga have all been exceptional so far in the 2024/25 campaign, and it has United fans once again holding up a mirror to the deficiencies that their club possesses when it comes to tapping into unrealised talent.

"United are just cursed. Everyone that has left us recently is smashing it," one disgruntled fan took to social media to say following a weekend where United fell to another humiliating home defeat - this time a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, another added: "Tears man, this club legit just ruins careers."

A third comment read: "United are the problem. We are utterly cursed", while a fourth remarked: "It’s just that toxic environment" and a fifth concluded: "We are just cursed, I’ve seen the light."

Clearly, the mood around the Red Devils at the moment is an ugly one. The club have lost seven of their first 13 home league games this term, their joint-most at this stage of a league campaign, along with the 1893/94 season. But for Antony, the grass on the other side already looks a lot greener, and he will be hoping to be named in the starting lineup for a second successive match for the first time this season when Betis lock horns with Celta Vigo next Saturday.