Summary Antony's loan to Real Betis has been a resounding success with a recent standout performance against Real Madrid during a shock 2-1 win.

His impact at Betis highlights Man United's deficiencies.

United could benefit financially from Antony's loan success through a potential summer sale.

Just a few weeks ago, the idea of Antony heading to Real Betis on loan, winning three Man of the Match awards in his first seven games, playing a key role in the club’s first victory over Real Madrid in five years, and emerging as one of La Liga’s poster boys would have been met with laughter from any Manchester United fan. Yet, after just two months away from the struggles of Old Trafford, the Brazilian winger has done exactly that.

Antony arrived at Man United in 2022 for a staggering £86 million from Ajax, but his dream move quickly soured. Despite making 96 appearances, the 24-year-old managed just 12 goals and five assists - far from the impact United had envisioned for such a marquee signing. His struggles only worsened under new manager Ruben Amorim, and while doubts over his future had lingered for some time, his January loan to Real Betis felt like the final nail in the coffin.

Usually, players who fail to make an impact after completing a move to one of the biggest clubs in world football are criticised for either lacking the quality to perform for the best, or because their rotten attitude upsets the apple cart. However, it's become something of a theme that the yellow brick road in Manchester leads away from M16 as opposed to to it, and nobody right now is holding up a mirror to the club's deficiencies more than Antony.

Antony Shines Again as Betis Beat Real Madrid

The Brazilian is in the form of his life and even La Liga is raving about him

If there is anything out there right now that proves how far Antony has come since leaving Man United, let it be the fact the La Liga social media accounts are using the winger as the central figure in their efforts to increase engagement with Spain's topflight. In the aftermath of Betis' shock victory, they were quick to heap praise on the Brazilian, as opposed to focussing on Real Madrid's demise. See La Liga's viral post below, which features the caption:

"The Antony effect."

Following back-to-back La Liga victories against Real Sociedad and Getafe - the same number of victories they had boasted in the competition across their previous 11 outings - an impending fixture against Real Madrid would ordinarily be viewed by the neutral eye as one to write-off for most Spanish sides. After a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, Los Blancos have found an extra couple of gears since the turn of the year, and nobody would have expected Betis to even claim a point against the current Champions League favourites.

However, with Antony’s influence, the Seville-based side defied the odds. Goals from Johnny Cardoso and Isco overturned Brahim Diaz’s opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, earning Betis a 2-1 win. While Antony didn’t get on the scoresheet, he once again delivered an outstanding performance. Across his full 90 minutes, the 24-year-old registered six tackles, won seven duels, took 65 touches, completed 35 of his 39 pass attempts, and provided two key passes in the final third.

Sporting News described the United loanee’s defensive work on the night as “outstanding” in their match reaction. They wrote:

“Antony’s attacking impact may have been limited today, but his defensive work has been outstanding."

When highlight compilations are released on social media following the full-time whistle, you know a player has done either disastrously or exceptionally, with no in-between. For Antony, there was yet another two-minute reel showing off the Brazilian in his element. Watch the video below:

Perhaps, somehow, even more impressively, is the fact he far outperformed his opposite number, Vinicius Junior, who kicked up one hell of a fuss when he looked set for the 2024 Ballon d'Or back in October before being overlooked for Rodri at the very last second. One is fighting for that same prize this year, while the other is just trying to get his career back on track. See the comparison below:

What Does This Mean For Man United?

The club could get a respectable refund from his sale in the summer

United will be glad to see Antony doing well on loan at Betis, and the winger’s form has even seen him return to the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break. But while it's a matter of fans enjoying seeing him love his football again after trying and failing at his parent club, it's the business aspect of things that will delight the higher-ups.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his seven appearances for Real Betis so far, Antony has scored three goals and produced a further two assists.

Antony’s value was at rock bottom before this loan move. If he continues in this positive form until the end of the season, the Red Devils could get a decent amount for him. Ruben Amorim needs signings at Old Trafford and sales are going to be important in order to do that. The winger's success abroad so far will help in relation to that.

The alternative option is that the club try to give him more playing time next season in the hope that he rediscovers his form or translates his current performances into Old Trafford displays. But after this approach failed with Jadon Sancho, it's almost certain that they will look to recoup some funds instead.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & Sofascore (correct as of 02/03/2025)