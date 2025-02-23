Manchester United loanee Antony will miss Real Betis' game against Real Madrid next week after receiving a straight red card for a 'ludicrous' challenge during his side's 2-1 win over Getafe. The winger has been in top form ever since making the temporary switch to Spain, having racked up four goal contributions in five games prior to Sunday's fixture.

He also had a part to play in his side taking the lead in the first half thanks to a spell-binding assist. However, the Brazilian's brilliance was overshadowed by a moment of stupidity, as the 24-year-old lunged into a tackle deep in stoppage time that, while contentious, could have easily been avoided.

Fans Debate Antony Red Card vs Getafe

Fans online are split between if the correct decision was made

With the clock winding down and Betis holding a slender lead, Antony can be seen chasing a loose ball deep in Getafe's half alongside defender Juan Iglesias. Instead of attempting to keep the Spaniard in his own half and force him further back, the winger opted to make an outrageous lunge from behind, scything down his opponent in the process.

With the challenge reckless at best, the referee was left with no doubts about producing the red card, despite the fact it did initially appear as if he was only going to caution the former Ajax star. However, his dismissal now means he will miss the Los Blancos clash in six days time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The sending off against Getafe is the third of Antony's career and the first straight red card he has ever received.

The reaction to the sending off on social media was split, with fans undecided on if the right call was made due to the fact there did seem to be limited contact between the players. One fan questioned the decision, stating: "Never a red card though is it?" Meanwhile, a second added a similar sentiment, saying: "Shocking decision. No way a straight Red."

On the other side of the fence though, some believed that the United loanee was rightfully punished given that there seemed to be no intention to play the ball. One said: "That's a red by the rules. No intent to play the ball," while a second claimed: "He’s done that on purpose as he knows the most difficult game is coming up and he can only perform against the poorer sides."

Antony Produces Stunning Assist Prior to Red Card

The forward run from his own half before setting up Isco

Before his sending off, Antony may have produced one of the assists of the season to give his side the early initiative. Picking up the ball midway inside his own half, the Betis number seven skipped past two defenders to set his side away on a blistering counter-attack.

As he approached the opposition penalty area and defenders raced back in numbers, the winger showed great composure in slowing the game down before finding Isco unmarked between two men on the edge of the 18-yard box. The Spaniard took the perfectly weighted pass in his stride before applying the finish to give the visitors the lead.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 23/02/2025.