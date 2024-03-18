Highlights Antony is showing signs of improvement under ten Hag's guidance at Manchester United after struggling to perform up to expectations.

Manchester United winger Antony has endured a difficult time since arriving at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag claims he's starting to see the Brazilian international producing what he saw during his time at Ajax.

It's been a tricky few years for Antony who has failed to live up to expectations so far. Ten Hag hasn't given the 24-year-old as many opportunities as he might have hoped for this season, and he's struggled to produce when given the chance to impress.

The former Ajax star came off the bench against Liverpool in the FA Cup at the weekend, finding the back of the net to help the Red Devils advance into the semi-final.

Erik ten Hag Discusses Antony Struggles

The Brazilian is 'Returning'

Antony came off the bench with 20 minutes to go against Liverpool and played a crucial role in their victory for more reasons than one. The 24-year-old struck late in the second half to take the game to extra-time. The United forward was also asked to fill in at left-back due to injury problems, helping the Red Devils get over the line.

Discussing the impact of Antony, ten Hag has suggested that the Osasco-born winger has struggled at Old Trafford, but he's starting to return to his former self...

"He struggled so much. First part, he was not himself, he's responsible for that. And then he lost confidence, and now he has to fight back. We see through the last two weeks, he's returning. I see in training, I see the Antony I used to work with at Ajax, and also used to work with in the first weeks here."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has scored one goal in all competitions this season from 29 games.

The £200k-a-week earner has undoubtedly underperformed in a United shirt, and the added pressure due to his hefty price tag might be a factor in his disappointing performances. The Red Devils forked out a whopping £86m to prise him away from Ajax, while he's also been forced to adapt to a new league, country, and style of football.

Antony Details 'Strange' Ten Hag Decision

The Brazilian Looked Perplexed

The decision to utilise Antony as a makeshift left-back was certainly an interesting one from ten Hag, but it was needs must for the Dutch tactician. The Red Devils only had two recognised defenders left on the pitch, with Bruno Fernandes also covering as a central defender towards the end of the game.

Speaking on the situation, Antony said...

"Sacrifice, sacrifice. When the coach said that, we found it a bit strange, but sacrificing for the group, sacrificing for the team, that's fine with me."

A report from 90min suggested that Antony looked 'perplexed' when ten Hag asked him to play at left-back, but the Brazilian did a job for his side and helped them get over the line.

All stats courtesy of FBref