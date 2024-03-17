Highlights Antony saves the day for Manchester United with a late equalizer against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Early dominance from Erik ten Hag's side unraveled as Liverpool snatched the lead within three minutes.

Despite a lackluster second half, Antony's crucial goal forces extra time in the thrilling cup tie.

Manchester United looked to be crashing out of the FA Cup with the score 2-1 in favour of their arch-rivals Liverpool before substitute Antony managed to claw one back with three minutes of normal play left to run. In the dying embers of the contest, substitute Adam Diallo spectacularly won the game for the hosts as it ended 4-3.

Erik ten Hag’s side enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession early on and made their dominance count in the 10th minute as Scott McTominay pounced on Caiomhin Kelleher’s parried save to put the Red Devils ahead.

Liverpool found the back of the net courtesy of Wataru Endo in the 37th minute after the hosts lost the ball in their own half, though it was eventually chalked off after a VAR consultation after being called offside by the linesman.

Within the space of three minutes between the 44th and 47th minute, the cup tie had been flipped on its head as the Reds found themselves in front. Alexis Mac Allister’s effort took a nick off Kobbie Mainoo, while Andre Onana was unable to keep it out.

Mohamed Salah then got in on the act just before the interval before the pair played out a lifeless second half. With Jurgen Klopp's men seemingly perfectly poised to secure passage into the FA Cup semi-finals at 2-1, Manchester United's stuttering winger Antony came up with the goods to see the affair trickle into extra time.

Antony Equalises Late On to Enter Extra Time

Scored His Second Goal of the Season

The game seemed out of Manchester United's hands with so little time left on the clock with them under copious amounts of pressure from their Merseyside counterparts. Antony, who has endured a stuttering second season in Manchester with just two goals to his name in 2023/24, managed to turn intricately in the box and finish past Kelleher, who couldn't prevent the winger from drawing things level.

With Antony and his fellow teammates wheeling off in celebration, a collective roar was let out around Old Trafford as a derby win and a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals remained on the cards. Antony's other goal came in the fourth round of the same competition against League Two outfit Newport County but, otherwise, the £86 million man has flattered to deceive.

The first stage of extra time was relatively equal before Liverpool gained the advantage once again with Harvey Elliott's strike deflecting off Christian Eriksen. Marcus Rashford, who had missed two gilt-edged chances earlier in the game to put Manchester United ahead, then managed to coolly finish after receiving a pass from McTominay to level the score at 3-3 in the 112th minute.

Amad Diallo Wins It for Manchester United

Young Ivorian Sent Off For Celebration

In quite astonishing fashion, Amad Diallo was called upon in the dying embers to see Manchester United run out as 3–2 victors against their long-time rivals. Jubilant scenes followed the full-time whistle as, after 120 minutes of breathless action, the Red Devils were able to hold their heads high.

From a Liverpool corner, Diallo rushed Elliott who was in possession of the ball and nicked it off the Englishman. At a high speed, he set Alejandro Garnacho on the counter, who marauded through the centre of the pitch. The Argentine winger returned it to the substitute, and he drilled a low shot past the hapless Kelleher into the far bottom corner.

Jubilant scenes followed the full-time whistle as, after 120 minutes of breathless action, the Red Devils were able to hold their heads high. The young Ivorian received a red card for taking his shirt off in the wake of the winning goal. Manchester United will soon learn who they will face in the next round with Manchester City, Coventry City and Chelsea already through.