Antony appears poised to leave Manchester United after enduring a difficult stint under Erik ten Hag, with little improvement following Ruben Amorim's arrival in November. The Brazilian winger has managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances over two years, and with the January transfer window closing soon, he’s nearing a move to La Liga side Real Betis.

Once hailed as an Ajax wonderkid, Antony’s promising career has never fully materialised at Old Trafford. Though his dreams of stardom may have been left unfulfilled, the 24-year-old has consistently talked a big game. While perhaps not as audacious as his compatriot Richarlison, who even has a mural of himself, Neymar, and Ronaldo inked on his skin, Antony has used body art to project the image of a player destined for greatness.

Adorning his body from neck to back and all the way down to his legs, Antony’s tattoos tell a story. But what’s the deeper meaning behind each piece of art? Read on to uncover the significance of his ink.

Antony's Olympic medal tattoo and matching one with his brother

There is a picture of a lion on his arm, although he has pointed out previously his goal celebration, seen following his debut strike against Arsenal, is actually mimicking a tiger. The inkings clearly have a personal meaning to the winger, who told Man Utd's website in 2022:

"I've got this one together with my brother, which says 'only those from the same place know what I've been through'. This one on my neck is a chain pendant and the full sleeve has meaning."

When asked if he planned to have more in the future, he replied: "Yes, I would like to get some more. I don't know what yet. I've got my Olympic medal on my thigh as well. I'll get more, though I'm not sure of what yet, but there will be a few more."

Antony won the medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics, when appearing for Brazil's Under-23s side. The South Americans beat Spain 2-1 in the final in Yokohama and Antony played 112 minutes before being withdrawn for a certain Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid.

Meaning behind 'iluminado' neck tattoo

Another of Antony’s tattoos is the word "Iluminado" etched across the front of his neck. Translating to "enlightened" in English, it symbolises the Brazilian’s belief that he is chosen by a higher power. Fulham’s Andreas Pereira, a former United player and current Brazil international, elaborated on this idea in the video above.

Unsurprisingly, this tattoo has drawn its share of criticism, particularly from rival fans who view the winger as a flop following his £85m transfer to United. Adding to the scrutiny is his finger tattoo, which reads "shhh" across his index. Originally inked for moments of celebration, it seems somewhat out of place in recent months, given the lack of cause for such gestures on the pitch.

Antony's back mural explained

Antony's back tattoo, meanwhile, is a tribute to his childhood in Brazil's favelas. The tattoo depicts Antony celebrating a goal for Ajax while overlooking a place that resembles his old home. The image of him celebrating is after he scored a late winner against rivals Feyenoord in the Eredivisie in 2022. That goal was crucial to Ajax, who were managed by Erik ten Hag, winning the title by two points.

Many fans, both United supporters and rivals, have raised eyebrows at Antony's choice to have his own image tattooed on his back. However, the tattoo serves as a personal tribute to his journey, symbolising how far he has come from his humble beginnings in his neighborhood, known as "Inferninho" or "Little Hell" in English.

Other tattoos the Brazilian has

Antony has spent plenty of time both in the tattoo chair and explaining the meanings behind his body art. Yet, with so many tattoos, it wouldn’t be surprising if even he has lost track of them all. Also among his extensive collection is a knuckle design with "2014" inked beneath it on his tricep, "1976" etched across his shoulder, a clock adorning his left arm sleeve, and "123..." written on his hand.

However, the out of favour winger has yet to offer any explanations for these particular tattoos. If his anticipated move to Real Betis goes through in the coming days, perhaps another sit-down interview will be needed to shed light on the stories behind his other ink.