Manchester United winger Antony is unhappy with his current situation at Old Trafford, and is eager to hold talks with the club to establish what his role is going forward, according to United District.

Antony hasn't started a Premier League match this season, managing two short cameos, totaling a combined 28 minutes on the pitch. Evidently relegated to a last resort option in the United pecking order, the Brazilian isn't content with the game-time he's received this campaign.

Reports emerged in October that the north-west club are willing to listen to offers for the maligned player in January, although the 24-year-old is still keen on fighting for his place, and believes he could be given a new lease of life under new boss Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician's tenure at Carrington commenced this week, and his verdict on Antony will likely ultimately dictate the wide man's fate in Manchester.

Antony 'Unhappy' With Lack of Regular Minutes

He's low down in the pecking order

Signed from Ajax for a staggering £85 million back in 2022, Antony, who is earning a purported £200,000 a week, has struggled throughout his United career. Finding the back of the net eight times in his debut season, the Brazil international scored just once in the league last season, displaying a considerable drop-off from his mixed first year in the north-west.

Former manager Erik ten Hag favoured the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo this season, thus meaning minutes have been incredibly sparse for Antony, described as 'incredible' by Casemiro, in recent months. Making just five appearances this term, United District report that the player is disgruntled and itching for clarification about how prominent he'll be in Amorim's plans moving forward.

The former Ajax man is expected to engage in discussions with senior figures at United to lay down how regularly he can expect to feature for the Red Devils for the rest of the season. There is a belief amongst some quarters that he could be reinvented as a wing-back under Amorim, to fit the ex-Sporting coach's 3-4-3 system, and fill the void left by the injury-plagued Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, having been described as one of the 'two worst ever signings' at United by Gary Neville, it's more likely that the jury remains out at Old Trafford, and the winger departs in the near future.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.92 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.77

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024