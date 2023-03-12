Manchester United winger Antony has ‘got to vary his game’ following a slightly underwhelming start to life at Old Trafford, journalist Steve Bates has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old arrived from Ajax in the summer, following in the footsteps of manager Erik ten Hag, but has arguably failed to live up to his price tag so far.

Manchester United news – Antony

United signed Antony in an £86 million deal back in August after a lengthy pursuit, and although he made an instant impact at the club, he was still criticised by Paul Scholes.

“He doesn’t run in behind,” said Scholes on BT Sport (via The Athletic) after United’s Europa League match against Omonia Nikosia.

“He’s always cutting inside and either passing back to the full-back or having a shot. You’re thinking he needs to develop a little bit. It’s still early days for him (after his move from Ajax), we know that.”

Antony is undoubtedly very reliant on his left-foot, and the statistics back up what is evidently clear when watching him play.

As per Transfermarkt, the Brazil international scored 22 of his 24 goals at Ajax with his strongest foot, while four of his six strikes for United have also come via the same method.

What has Bates said about Antony?

Bates believes that Antony needs to get to the byline and add some variation to his style of play in order to improve at United in the years to come.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “Now, when he does get that yard of space, he can whip in a shot, we’ve seen him score goals like that.

“But I think he's got to vary his game, and I would imagine if I was Ten Hag, I'd be telling him: ‘Look, you've got to get to the byline, you've got to use your right foot more, you've got to get crosses in, you can't always be coming in from the right-hand side.”

How well has Antony been playing?

Antony, who signed a five-year contract worth £150,000-per-week upon his arrival on English shores, has made a solid if unspectacular start to his United career.

The creative talent has racked up seven goal contributions in his 27 appearances so far this season, helping the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup.

As per FBref, Antony has also ranked in the 86th percentile for total shots and progressive carries, and the 83rd for progressive passes received amongst his positional peers over the last year.

Antony is still in the infancy of his career and has plenty of time to develop, but Ten Hag will surely want to see him add some extra weapons to his arsenal sooner rather than later.