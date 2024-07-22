Highlights Antony will stay at Manchester United for another season, according to his agent.

The Brazilian has flattered to deceive since joining the Red Devils for £82 million in 2022, with reports suggesting earlier this summer that United would be willing to part ways.

Another big-money United transfer that has failed to deliver, Mason Mount, could leave the north-west for Aston Villa, who are interested in the player.

Antony's agent Junior Pedroso has told Fabrizio Romano that the player will stay at Manchester United for at least another season, after holding discussions with the club over his future.

Antony endured a miserable second season at Old Trafford, scoring one goal and registering one assist in 29 Premier League appearances. ESPN reported last week that United would be willing to loan the Brazilian out during this window, after failing to provide value for money since his £86 million move from Ajax in 2022.

However, the 24-year-old's representatives have dismissed this idea, with the player expected to remain in the north-west for at least another year, in what could be a last chance saloon. Romano has revealed that Antony's entourage engaged in conversations with the Red Devils' hierarchy, with a verdict reached for him to stay this summer.

Antony to Stay at United

The winger has not lived up to expectations

Born in Sao Paulo, Antony developed through the Brazilian city's football club's academy, before enjoying a breakout season with Tricolor Paulista in the 2019 season. This impressive campaign earned him a move to Europe in 2020, joining Ajax in an £18.2 million deal.

Thriving in his first two seasons in Amsterdam, scoring 25 goals in 82 appearances for the Dutch team, Antony then completed a blockbuster move to the north-west of England, joining United for a staggering £86 million in 2022. Becoming the prestigious club's third most expensive signing ever, expectations were that he'd excel in a Red Devils shirt.

However, two years into his stint in Manchester, and the player certainly hasn't lived up to the promise he had shown in the Netherlands, scoring just three goals in all competitions last season. This had prompted rumours that United were keen to move on this summer, but Romano has dispelled these suggestions.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, the journalist said:

"We had reports in recent days on Antony maybe leaving the club on loan, in case a club is prepared to pay the salary of the player. I had the chance to have an exclusive interview, an exclusive sentence, from the agent of Antony, Junior Pedroso, who tells me the following words: 'the plan of Antony is to stay at Manchester United. We are not planning for anything else.' "This is what the agent of the player is saying. We also had contact with Man United, and we already discussed about that. So, from Antony's camp, they are convinced of Anthony staying at Manchester United, competing at Manchester United, and having one more chance at the club after a difficult season. This is the message coming from the agent of the player, Junior Pedroso. So, we will see what's going to happen in the next weeks."

With Jadon Sancho possibly returning from his loan and featuring for United next season, Amad Diallo beginning to emerge into the first team and Alejandro Garnacho thriving last season, minutes could be difficult to come by next season for Antony. Improved performances will be required, otherwise he faces being on the chopping block next summer.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.92 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.77

Mount Could Leave United

The midfielder is being linked with Villa

While Antony is staying, another big money acquisition from recent years could be set to leave United this summer. Aston Villa are said to have held talks with Mason Mount's entourage over a potential move, as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.

Mount arrived at Carrington in a £60 million deal from Chelsea last summer, but has failed to acclimatise to the north-west. Although suffering from injuries, the England international managed just 20 appearances for the FA Cup winners in his debut campaign in Manchester, netting one goal, and could be surplus to requirements in this window.

Related PSG 'In Talks' With Man Utd Over Bruno Fernandes and Sancho Mmanchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could oversee a two in, two out swap with each other amid reports

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 22/07/2024