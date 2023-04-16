Fans have noticed Antony's reaction when Harry Maguire came to celebrate with him during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

United were impressive at the City Ground and earned a deserved 2-0 victory.

The star of the show was Antony.

The Brazilian was brilliant throughout and opened the scoring in the 32nd minute - his first Premier League goal since October 9.

Anthony Martial saw his shot saved by Keylor Navas and Antony reacted quickest to tap the ball home to give the away side the lead.

After finding the back of the net, Antony enjoyed a celebration with Diogo Dalot with a big smile on his face.

However, when he turned around to see Maguire wanting to celebrate with him, his facial expression changed immediately.

VIDEO: Antony's reaction to Maguire celebrating with him

Fans found the exchange rather hilarious.

Antony and Dalot had the opportunity to celebrate together once again in the second half.

Antony did magnificently to put the Portuguese defender through, who finished superbly for his first ever Premier League goal.

The pair revelled in it with a handshake celebration.

After the match, Dalot revealed what the celebration was all about - and praised Antony for his performance.

"It's our little thing. He had a fantastic game too, he is getting rewards from his effort all season," Dalot said.

What's next for Man Utd?

The win moved United up to third, three points ahead of Newcastle after their loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

And following Tottenham's loss to Bournemouth, Champions League qualification looks highly likely now for the Red Devils. United are six points clear of Spurs with a game in hand.

But the Premier League will now take a backseat in Erik ten Hag's mind with their Europa League second leg against Sevilla on Thursday before the FA Cup semi final against Brighton.

What did Ten Hag say after Forest 0-2 Man Utd?

And after the match, Ten Hag's only criticism was that they didn't score more than two.

"A solid performance. A well deserved win," Ten Hag said. "The only criticism I could say, it had to be higher, the score. It had to be 3-0 or 4-0. We missed a lot of chances there.

"You want to score and finish and kill the game in the early moments. That's always important. In big games you don't create so many chances, so you have to score them. "