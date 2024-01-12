Highlights MVP favorite Lamar Jackson headlines the team making his second appearance as an All-Pro

The San Francisco 49ers had a league-leading five members named to the All-Pro First-Team

Aaron Donald's eighth All-Pro appearance ties the record for most by a defensive player, cementing his legendary status

The NFL has officially announced the AP All-Pro First Team. The team is headlined by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the likely MVP, who has officially made his second appearance as an All-Pro.

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Brock Purdy received votes from the council of 50, but Jackson prevailed with 45.

Just three players made the list unanimously: San Francisco 49ers' stars Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner, plus Miami Dolphins' wideout Tyreek Hill.

Aaron Donald tied a record by being named to the First Team

The teams were also chock full of 49ers and Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The achievement by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was his eight All-Pro appearance all-time. That mark puts him in a four-way tie for the most All-Pro appearances by a defensive player in NFL history.

All-Pro First-Team by number of appearances Offensive Player Appearances Defensive Player Appearances Zack Martin (DAL) 7 Aaron Donald (LAR) 8 Jason Kelce (PHI) 6 T.J. Watt (PIT) 4 Tyreek Hill (MIA) 5 Myles Garrett (CLE) 3 Trent Williams (SF) 3 Fred Warner (SF) 3 Lamar Jackson (SF) 2 Chris Jones (KC) 2 Christian McCaffrey (SF) 2 Roquan Smith (BAL) 2 George Kittle (SF) 2 Ahmad Gardner (NYJ) 2 CeeDee Lamb (DAL) 1 Quincy Williams (NYJ) 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) 1 DaRon Bland (DAL) 1 Joe Thuney (KC) 1 Antoine Winfield Jr. (TB) 1 Penei Sewell (DET) 1 Kyle Hamilton (BAL) 1 Kyle Juszczyk (SF) 1

San Francisco had the most players make the team (five), as McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, LT Trent Williams, and LB Warner all made the cut. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys had the most combined All-Pros with 9. The Cowboy nominees were QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, OT Tyler Smith, OT Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin, LB Micah Parsons, CB DaRon Bland, K Brandon Aubrey and P Bryan Anger.

Some Pro-Bowl snubs were righted

Three players who failed to make the Pro Bowl were named to the First-Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antoine Winfield Jr. wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl but was named a First-Team All-Pro. The safety enjoyed a dominant season that saw him record six sacks, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Unlike his brother, Quincy Williams, New York Jet DT Quinnen Williams was named to the Pro Bowl. However, Quincy was named a First-Team All-Pro after a year in which he recorded 15 tackles for loss and 139 total tackles.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the star wide receiver from the Detroit Lions, was also a Pro Bowl snub. The AP recognized his performance this year by naming him to the First-Team. St. Brown had 119 catches this year for 1515 yards and ten touchdowns.

The Second-Team was star-studded as well

Maxx Crosby, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons highlight the group

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the season, it looked like Micah Parsons could win Defensive Player of the Year. While he couldn’t quite keep up his sack pace, the Dallas Cowboy had a monster year with 14 sacks and 18 TFLs.

Maxx Crosby has emerged as a contender to be the best two-way defensive lineman in the NFL. Crosby gets after the quarterback, as evidenced by his 14.5 sacks. He also crushes in the run game, notching 90 total tackles.

Dak Prescott beat out Josh Allen for a spot on the Second Team. After a tough 2022, Prescott came roaring back in 2023, completing 69.5% of his 590 passes with 36 touchdown passes against only nine interceptions.

The achievement by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was his eighth All-Pro appearance all-time. That mark puts him in a four-way tie for the record for most All-Pro appearances by a defensive player in NFL history.

To be named at the top of your field by voters is a tremendous honor and a testament to the level of play brought this season. While many are more concerned with the accomplishments of their own team, it can be nice to get individual recognition for your stellar play throughout the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.