Alasdair Adams, Arbroath's back-up goalkeeper, scored an absolute screamer as The Red Lichties came from two goals down to salvage a draw against Raith Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Jim McIntyre's side went into the game second bottom in the Scottish Championship and were looking to pull off an upset against the league leaders at Stark's Park. However, it looked as if the home side would cruise to victory. Dylan Easton gave Raith Rovers the lead in the 34th minute before Jack Hamilton doubled their advantage just after the hour-mark.

But Arbroath never gave up and they were able to come back and salvage an unlikely point. Adams kick-started the comeback as he pulled one back for the away side in quite incredible fashion. Arbroath then had the opportunity to restore parity when they given a penalty after Scott Brown was penalised for handball. Leighton McIntosh stepped up and he made no mistake to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

Arbroath goalkeeper comes on as a striker and scores rocket

Due to a player shortage, Arbroath only named four players on the bench for the clash. McIntyre used three of his substitutions inside the opening 45 minutes, leaving Adams, a goalkeeper, as the only replacement left.

So, when Aaron Steele needed to come off, McIntyre had no choice but to turn to the sub goalkeeper and hand him his league debut. Adams went up front and, incredibly, he scored a screamer with just under 15 minutes remaining. With Arbroath needing a goal, the ball fell to Adams some 30 yards out and, instead of looking up and trying to find a teammate, the 32-year-old decided to leather the ball at goal.

Adams couldn't have made better contact as the ball rocketed beyond Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and into the back of the net. It was a quite incredible goal and you can view it below...

Adams then proceeded to cup his ears as he made his way back to the halfway line.

BBC Reporter praises Ali Adams following his goal

'That is the goal of the season'

Former Scotland midfielder Derek Ferguson was commentating on the match for the BBC and he could not believe his eyes. He said, per the Telegraph:

“He drops into the hole, on the half-turn, drives forward five or six yards and unleashes an absolute piledrive. What a strike. “He is a personal trainer and moments ago, he was turning around and having a go at the midfield players to ask why they weren’t backing him up. I tell you what, that is goal of the season, brilliant, what a story, mad.”

What next for Arbroath

Arbroath are struggling in the Scottish Championship

The games continue to come thick and fast for McIntyre's side. They are next in action on January 2 when they host Dundee United, before travelling to Partick Thistle four days later. Arbroath remain second bottom in the Scottish Championship having accumulated just 17 points from their opening 17 games.