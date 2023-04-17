Arch Manning’s performance for the Texas Longhorns during their spring game has left a lot of people underwhelmed despite his legacy.

In sports, there are a lot of families who have had success and talent run through the bloodline. Whether it be sisters like Venus and Serena Williams in tennis, brothers like Bobby and Jack Charlton in soccer, father and sons like Ken Griffey and Ken Griffy Jr in baseball or mothers and daughters like Anne, Princess Royal and Zara Tindall in equestrian.

Those are just some examples and I’m sure that you can name plenty more, but when it comes to the NFL, there is one family that stands above the rest, and that is the Mannings. Archie was a quarterback for many years in the NFL, most notably with the New Orleans Saints, whilst his son Peyton won Super Bowls with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, with youngest son Eli Manning won two with the New York Giants, beating Tom Brady both times to do it.

There is a third Manning son though, with Cooper being the oldest of the three, however his football career was cut short in high school as he suffered from spinal stenosis. But he could well be set to add to the Manning family legacy in another way, as his son Arch (therefore grandson of Archie and nephew to Peyton and Eli) took his first snaps in college football this past weekend.

Arch takes his first steps to become the next Manning off the line

With a legacy like his family’s, there was plenty of attention paid to Arch during his days in high school and as a 5-star recruit in most people’s eyes, there were plenty of schools that wanted him, but he eventually opted for the University of Texas.

Still only 17, he can’t play proper football until this upcoming autumn, but he was given just a little taste of what he could offer during the university’s spring game this past weekend.

Video: Arch Manning plays for the University of Texas during spring game:

His performance though left a lot of people online rather underwhelmed, as their comments demonstrated:

Obviously this is his first time playing at this level, and whether some of it was nerves, or if he was still getting used to the size and speed of the players he had to play against, there were always going to be some jitters in there. And with three years of college football before he has to play in the NFL, there will be plenty of time for him to get better and live up to the family name.