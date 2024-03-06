Highlights Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has declined to appear in EA Sports College Football 25.

The EA College Football Football franchise is returning for the first time in over a decade later this summer.

Manning held out of the game in part because he has not yet earned the University of Texas' starting QB job.

Fans hoping to win the College Football Playoff with Arch Manning later this summer are going to need to call an audible.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Adam Rittenberg, and Michael Rothstein, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has declined to appear in EA Sports College Football 25, the newest rendition of the beloved video game franchise that was last released over a decade ago. Manning is the biggest name to not opt into the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal EA Sports offered to more than 10,000 players.

OrangeBloods.com was first to report Manning would not be appearing in the game.

EA NCAA Game is Returning After a Long Layoff

It was once one of the most popular sports games

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

The EA Sports College Football franchise has been on pause since 2013, when lawsuits over NIL began permeating the collegiate athletics landscape. EA was reportedly willing to pay players for their inclusion in the game back then, but was prohibited from doing so by the NCAA, who did not want to allow players to profit in any fashion while in school.

With the NCAA's reluctant acceptance of NIL in recent years, the door opened for the game to finally make its return. EA Sports announced the game would be made again in 2021, but did not provide any real updates on it until February 2024, when they revealed it would be released later this summer.

According to ESPN, EA Sports is giving every player who opts into the game $600 and their own game copy. The more than 10,000 players who have already committed to the game reportedly represent 87 percent of the organization's stated goal, as it wants to feature 85-man rosters for each school.

How does Arch Manning compare to his famous uncles?

He was one of the top prospects in his class

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peyton—who made news recently in his pursuit of Bill Belichick—and Eli Manning each had excellent collegiate careers at the University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi (commonly referred to as Ole Miss), respectively. Both still hold their school records for career passing yards and career passing touchdowns, set on the way toward becoming the No. 1 overall pick in their respective NFL Draft classes (1998 & 2004).

Arch hasn't experienced the same level of success on the field to this point, but he was an All-American and four-time All-State honoree during his high school career. He broke both Eli's passing yards record and Peyton's passing touchdown record in high school on the way to becoming the top-rated prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. ESPN slotted him at No. 5 overall.

Manning elected to attend the University of Texas despite the presence of Quinn Ewers, the top quarterback prospect of the 2021 recruiting class. He threw only five passes as Ewers' backup last year, completing two for 30 yards.

Ewers decided to return to Texas after taking the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff for the first time, and is slated to be their starter once again in 2024, relegating Manning to the No. 2 spot. He reportedly isn't opting into the video game this season largely for this reason, saying he wants to be "the guy" at Texas before doing so.

