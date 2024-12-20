In what was a calamitous night for goalkeeping from both Fraser Forster and Altay Bayindir, Tottenham Hotspur fans believe they have worked out what Archie Gray told the former after making a mistake for Manchester United’s first goal of the night.

Ange Postecoglou and his entourage are set to meet Premier League table toppers, Liverpool, in the next round of the League Cup after overseeing a 4-3 win against Ruben Amorim’s men on home soil on Thursday night.

A Dominic Solanke brace and Dejan Kulusevski’s strike saw them earn a commanding three-goal lead within 54 minutes before chaos – including goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Amad – unfolded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Skipper Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner before Jonny Evans, scoring the first goal of his second stint at the Red Devils, nodded home merely a consolation as Tottenham ran out victors on home soil.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Forster has kept eight clean sheets (and conceded 45 goals) in his 31-game Tottenham career.

With the scoreline poised 3-0 in favour of the north Londoners, a mix-up at the back saw Zirkzee give the away outfit a glimmer of hope. Forster, inbetween the sticks thanks to Guglielmo Vicario’s injury, was guilty of passing the ball straight to Bruno Fernandes.

The seasoned glovesman took an age to deal with a simple pass from Gray, who has been dubbed the ‘future of Spurs’. A tentative pass to Yves Bissouma was intercepted by Fernandes, who squared the ball for Zirkzee to prod home.

On Sky Sports’ coverage of the League Cup seven-goal thriller, a moment between Forster and Gray was caught as they basked in their victory, securing them passage into the storied competition’s semi-finals.

Albeit speculative, fans believe they have worked out what Gray, a young and versatile asset to Postecoglou and Co, told the seasoned Forster upon the full-time whistle. They are adamant that the teenager said that it was his fault after passing it back to the goalkeeper.

"It was my fault, I should’ve played it forward rather than back to you."

Pre-horror show against Manchester United, GIVEMESPORT sources have recently suggested that Tottenham – and Postecoglou, in particular – are actively looking for a replacement for 36-year-old Forster, with them seeking fresh competition for Vicario.

For the time being, however, Tottenham will be forced to name the ex-Celtic and Southampton shot stopper in net given Vicario, the club's first choice, is still nursing an ankle injury sustained in their 4-0 drubbing over Manchester City in November.