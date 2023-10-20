Highlights Leeds United may struggle to retain Archie Gray in future transfer windows as he attracts interest from Crystal Palace.

Leeds United may face a fight to keep hold of Archie Gray over the next few transfer windows, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

Gray has spent spells in and out of Daniel Farke's side so far this season, and at the age of just 17, it's understandable that the German manager isn't piling a lot of pressure on him by starting him every single week. However, the youngster now has a taste of senior football and will undoubtedly want to be named in the XI consistently.

Gray could be in the right environment for his development

Gray has made a breakthrough into the Leeds senior squad this campaign, featuring in 11 Championship games, after failing to play a single minute in the Premier League last term, per Transfermarkt. Although the 17-year-old started the last two fixtures before the international break, Gray was a late substitute in the previous two games against Southampton and Watford.

Farke has plenty of options to choose from in the middle of the park, so there will be plenty of room for rotation as the season goes on. Leeds have to be careful that Gray doesn't have his head turned from the Premier League, as he's starting to attract interest from around England.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace are considering a move for Gray ahead of the January transfer window opening in a few months. The Eagles have centred the majority of their recruitment strategy over the last few years around signing young, up-and-coming talents. A move to England's top flight is bound to have at least planted doubt in Gray's mind regarding his future, but journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has urged him to stay at Leeds for now, as he's in a positive environment where he's becoming a big part of the project.

However, Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Gray is in a difficult situation in terms of nailing down a guaranteed starting spot in Farke's squad, with it being tricky to displace Glen Kamara, alongside other midfielders who arrived in the summer.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen) Undisclosed Glenn Kamara (Rangers) Undisclosed Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

It's unclear what Gray is thinking in terms of his long-term future, but for now, his task is to play as much football as possible and continue his development. At the age of 17, there's certainly no rush to make a move and playing a decent chunk of games in the Championship is going to do wonders for him to try and reach his full potential.

Jones has suggested that when we get to January, we could be looking at a different situation for Gray if it gets to the point where he's refusing to be left out of the starting XI. The journalist has added that he doesn't expect Leeds to do that anyway, but they are going to want some experience in midfield as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Maybe by the time we get to the new year, we're looking at a different situation and that he's playing so well that he refuses to be left out just because of his age. I don't think Leeds would do that anyway, but for the time being, you're going to want that sense of experience to get Leeds through certain games and that's what they're going to have to be careful with. When they can push Gray into the team or when they're going to have to rely on Glen Kamara."

Daniel Farke's January transfer plans

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay recently claimed that now-Southampton defender Ryan Manning was on Leeds' shortlist before he reunited with Russell Martin. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise if Leeds renewed their interest in a left-back when the January window opens.

As per Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino (via LeedsLive), the Yorkshire club have Palmeiras left-back Joaquin Piquerez in their sights, and he was a target in the summer. With Junior Firpo struggling with injuries, it could be a priority position for Farke to strengthen.