Highlights Leeds United faced a significant player exodus in the transfer window, but Dean Jones believes one player should resist Premier League temptation.

The Yorkshire club had a busy summer in the transfer market, making several moves.

Leeds United lost a host of key players during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has urged one man to stay at Elland Road despite Premier League interest, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It was a busy summer for the Yorkshire club in the transfer market.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

In the summer, the likes of Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, and Robin Koch, among others, all went through the exit door at Elland Road. Relegation to the Championship was enough to see a host of players pack their bags and seek moves back to top clubs around Europe. The Whites managed to end the transfer window with a strong squad for that level, bringing in plenty of Championship experience.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

It's been a reasonable start to life back in England's second tier for Leeds, who currently find themselves sitting in sixth place - an impressive achievement considering the mass exodus at Elland Road. One thing Leeds must be careful of in the upcoming transfer windows is not allowing more key players to depart, as it can have a major impact on the squad harmony.

Phenomenal Leeds star should stick with Daniel Farke, despite Premier League interest

It's understood that Premier League side Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leeds youngster Archie Gray. Despite being just 17 years old, the Leeds midfielder has quickly become a first-team regular at Elland Road, starting seven games in the Championship so far this season.

Jones has suggested that despite interest from Palace, Gray should look to stay at the Yorkshire club for the time being. The journalist adds that Gray is in a positive environment at the moment and could benefit from playing a big role at Leeds rather than a smaller role at Palace. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I mean, he is exactly on profile with the sort of recruitment Palace are putting in place at the moment. And it's no surprise that they are continuing to scout him. But he is very young, he needs to be careful he doesn't make a move that does not end up benefiting his career right now. Patience is probably needed for him at Leeds as he won't be starting every week. But with the way things are going, being in a positive environment and in a team that looks like doing very well in the Championship, he could benefit from becoming a big part of this rather than a small part of a project somewhere else."

The 17-year-old, labelled as 'phenomenal' by former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford, is gaining first-team experience at Championship level, which will do wonders for his development. If Gray opts to join a Premier League side, then there's a good chance that his game time is limited, so it would make sense for him to stick around at Elland Road.

Will Leeds lose anymore key players in the near future?

As mentioned, Daniel Farke will be hoping for a bit of stability in his squad as losing further players could be disruptive if they want to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, some of his stars will want to play at the highest level, especially with an international tournament coming up next year.

Wilfried Gnonto has already established himself as a senior player for his country, and he actively pushed for a move during the summer transfer window. As per Sky Sports, Gnonto handed in a transfer request after Leeds rejected multiple bids from Everton, but a deal failed to come to fruition. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if the Italian forward looks to depart in January, but Leeds stood firm in the summer and you'd imagine they will continue to do so.

However, with Leeds having an excellent chance of returning to the Premier League come the end of the campaign, players may consider staying and fighting for the club, rather than throwing in the towel after their relegation.

