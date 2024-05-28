Highlights Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly targeting Leeds star Archie Gray ahead of the transfer window.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be raring to get straight into the transfer market in a bid to bolster his Reds side once he officially comes into the job on June 1 - and following on from Leeds United's failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, a move for Archie Gray has opened up, reports have suggested.

The Dutchman has big shoes to fill given that he is Jurgen Klopp's direct replacement at Anfield, and with annual success almost imperative on Merseyside, recruitments will be needed to get them closer to getting over the line having fallen at the final hurdle in their title race with Manchester City and Arsenal towards the end of this season. Targets will be drawn up, and Gray is reportedly one of those - though other interest from Bayern Munich, City, Arsenal and Manchester United will be present for the young English starlet.

Archie Gray: Transfer News Latest

Liverpool are among the various teams interested in the Leeds starlet

The report from HITC states that Bayern are ready to try their luck at signing Gray, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany aiming to put his time in England to good use given that his switch to the Bavarian giants is imminent - but Liverpool, Arsenal, City and United are also keen.

Bayern are ready to test Leeds' resolve at keeping their prized asset this season, with 18-year-old Gray having made a huge impact at Elland Road in his breakthrough season in the Championship.

Archie Gray's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 47 =3rd Average Passes Per Game 36.9 10th Tackles Per Game 2.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.69 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

The German side had already kept close tabs on Gray, who scored on his England under-21 debut earlier this year, but Leeds' defeat in the play-off final to Southampton on Sunday has given the Yorkshire club less of a standing when it comes to transfer fees.

With the attraction of the Premier League off the cards at Elland Road, that has also opened the door to some of the top-flight's biggest clubs and Liverpool, amongst the other trio, are keen on his services. United would be the least likely due to their rivalry with Leeds, which would give Liverpool even more of a standing when it comes to signing him - and with 'very strong links' to the Gray family previously, they could steal a march to bring him in.

Leeds were unwilling to sell in January due to their promotion chase but with that having gone awry, and with Liverpool previously being tipped to make a summer bid for his services, that is a deal that could happen.

Archie Gray Could Be a Generational Talent

The youngster has shown his class with versatility for Leeds

Gray, who could cost in the region of £51m, is part of the 'new era' of young full-backs who are adept at playing out wide in defence, whilst also being able to occupy central positions as an 'inverted full-back' for possession-dominant teams.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rico Lewis, Ian Maatsen and Destiny Udogie are just a handful of examples of stars who can play that role and with all four experiencing huge rises in their development over the past few seasons, Gray is expected to follow suit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gray made national sporting headlines when he was selected to be on Leeds' bench against Arsenal in December 2021 at the age of just 15.

Liverpool are already doing similar with Alexander-Arnold which would provide Gray with the perfect mentor to learn from, and also being able to fill in in central midfield, it's a long-term signing that could work wonders for the Leeds man, who has been described as "fantastic" by former Reds man David James.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.