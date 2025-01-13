Tottenham Hotspur starlet Archie Gray's performances have been superb this season, fitting seamlessly into a north London backline that has been decimated by injuries throughout the campaign - but that could form a bid from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Gray has been thrust right into the deep end under Ange Postecoglou, with almost their entire defensive line being ruled out of action with injury, and having excelled at centre-back, right-back and in midfield, the young England starlet has rightfully drawn praise for his performances. But that has garnered interest from elsewhere, with Real Madrid in the market for his signature.

Report: Real Madrid 'Willing' to Make Archie Gray Bid

Tottenham star Gray has one of their shining lights this season

The report from Fichajes states that Madrid are continuing to show interest in signing young players with great potential, and one name that has recently emerged in recent days is Gray - with Los Blancos having set their sights on the talented Englishman.

Archie Gray's Premier League statistics - Tottenham Hotspur squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =11th Clearances Per Game 1.1 =8th Tackles Per Game 0.6 17th Interceptions Per Game 0.4 15th Match rating 6.19 24th

Recent reports have stated that Madrid chiefs would be willing to make an offer of €50million (£43million) to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window, with Gray having been one of the standout players in Tottenham's Premier League season - showing maturity and versatility so far this season. His performances and ability to control the midfield, alongside linking up with forwards, and even playing in defence have attracted interest from various clubs, with Madrid being one of those.

The Spanish outfit are known for their long-term transfer policy, having signed players such as Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Vinicius Junior in recent seasons, and they would be willing to bid a higher amount, with £43million currently on the table.

Madrid see him as an 'ideal' signing, and if the offer is accepted, Gray, who was described as ‘phenomenal’, would make the leap to a side who value young talent whilst also being the best club in Europe, having won the Champions League in the summer, where he will play alongside fellow compatriot Bellingham and other top youngsters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray scored on his England under-21 debut at the age of just 18 years and 12 days old.

Tottenham paid around £30million for his services from Leeds United in the summer, having sent Joe Rodon the other way, and whether Daniel Levy would accept such a bid remains to be seen - but interest from Europe's most successful club is likely to cloud over.

