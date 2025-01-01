Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has 'admirers' at Arsenal, but a deal could be difficult to complete in January with the La Liga side considering him an important player for the future, according to MailOnline.

It's been a disappointing season for the Gunners in terms of their fight to win the Premier League title. Liverpool appear to be running away in the race to win the league, with Arsenal currently nine points behind the Merseyside outfit.

Mikel Arteta's side have been heavily reliant on the production of Bukayo Saka in the final third this campaign, so adding another attacker could be a priority. The England international has also suffered an injury that required surgery, and he could be on the sidelines for a few months.

Arsenal 'Admire' Real Madrid's Arda Guler

Madrid consider him an important player

According to a report from MailOnline, Arsenal will be in the market for a new attacking player during the January transfer window, with Arteta 'desperately pushing' for a new addition. It's understood that Guler is among those admired at the Emirates Stadium, but Real Madrid consider the 19-year-old an important part of their future.

Guler hasn't been a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti this season, and it's no surprise considering the number of star options they have in his position. The Turkish international can play in a host of different positions, which could make him a useful option for Arteta.

The 19-year-old has predominantly featured as an attacking midfielder during his career, but is also comfortably playing on the right-hand side of attack, meaning he can provide cover for the injured Saka. Considering how highly-rated he is at Madrid, a loan move might be Arsenal's only way of securing his signature in the January transfer window.

Guler, described as a 'generational' talent, has another admirer alongside Arsenal, with former Gunner Mesut Ozil being a huge fan of the young talent. Speaking on Guler, Ozil said...

“I can think of a better No.10 than me and I hope God protects him. It’s Arda Güler.”