Newcastle United target Arda Guler is a 'generational talent', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The youngster is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football at the moment.

Newcastle United transfer news - Arda Guler

Guler has been heavily linked with a move away from Fenerbahçe, and his low release clause could be tempting for many clubs around the world.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Guler will be available for just £15m, with many top clubs taking a look at the 18-year-old.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in signing Guler, but Fenerbahçe are trying to tie him down to a new deal to remove his affordable release clause.

As per talkSPORT, Guler has been dubbed the 'Turkish Lionel Messi' - some unbelievable praise being compared to one of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch.

Now, journalist Jones has suggested that it could be difficult for Newcastle to secure the signature of Guler in the summer transfer window.

What has Jones said about Guler?

Jones has suggested that Guler is a 'generational talent', and he wants guaranteed game time at his next club.

The journalist also heaped praise on Guler, who could be one of the best players ever produced in Turkey.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They are being linked with Arda Guler and to be fair this lad is a teen sensation, we are looking at someone that is talked about in Turkey as a generational talent. One of the best players they have ever produced.

"This fits the profiling Newcastle want in terms of their second-tier signings, as they want to always have an eye on that next level of player that is real to break through.

"But there is a slight issue here because from what I am told, Arda Guler is going to focus on making sure he chooses a club where he has genuine first-team opportunities.

Would Guler be a good signing for Newcastle?

Last season in the league, Guler averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.48, making him Fenerbahçe's best-performing player.

The Turkish star scored four times and provided three assists in just 11 starts last campaign, as per FBref.

Guler is already producing excellent performances at the age of 18, so there's no reason he can't go on to become a world-class player.