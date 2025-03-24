Arda Guler has hit back at Dominik Szoboszlai following the Liverpool man's dig about the amount of minutes he's played so far this season. The two players clashed in an Nations League match between Turkey and Hungary on Sunday evening and emotions ran high. It was Guler's side who came away with the victory, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, the Real Madrid man himself and Abdulkerim Bardakci.

One of the biggest moments from the game, though, was a clash between the two midfielders which saw Guler mocking his opponent and shushing him on the pitch as he put his finger to his lips. Not long after, Szoboszlai responded on social media by posting a screenshot of the incident and simply captioning it '1088'. The figure was a reference to the number of minutes Guler has played so far this campaign at Real Madrid, poking fun at the 20-year-old's lack of involvement.

It was a brutal put-down, with fans lapping it up online, but now the Turkish superstar has hit back with his own comment and it was just as brilliant.

Related Who is Real Madrid Wonderkid Arda Guler Inspired by Mesut Ozil, Turkey star Arda Guler intends to follow in his idol's footsteps with Real Madrid.

Guler Called Szoboszlai a Joke

He also referenced the result

Responding on his own Instagram profile, Guler uploaded a story on the social media using a picture of the final score from Sunday's match. While Turkey had three goals under their name, he added the fact Szoboszlai made a comment about him under Hungary's name.

He then went on to label the Liverpool midfielder a 'joke' and expressed disbelief that Szoboszlai was running his mouth despite the fact that Turkey had scored six goals past Hungary in the pair of Nations League matches played between the two countries this week.

Whether Szoboszlai will respond again remains to be seen, but there's clearly no love lost between the two midfielders and fans will be eagerly anticipating any potential meetings down the line between them, whether it's at club level with Real Madrid and Liverpool or in international football again.