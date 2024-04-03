Highlights Dončić and Irving are an offensive powerhouse, leading the league in various scoring, rebounding, and assist categories.

While not elite defensively, their two-way abilities put them ahead of other backcourts that excel in only one area.

When comparing their performances with other top backcourts historically, Dončić and Irving currently rank as the best in the league.

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving, the main sentiment across NBA media was skepticism. How would Irving pair with franchise centerpiece Luka Dončić? Would Irving’s off-court actions hinder the success of the team? Do these players even make sense together?

Now with a serviceable sample size, it looks like the two could be one of, if not, the best pairings in the NBA. How good are they, though? Here’s a look at if Dončić and Irving are the best backcourt in the NBA.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since the All-Star break, Luka Dončić leads the NBA in total first-half points (370), while Kyrie Irving leads the league in total second-half points (298).

Dončić and Irving are an Offensive Powerhouse

With a combination of league-leading numbers, not many backcourts can touch these two

Offensively, not many guards (let alone players in general) are on the same level as Dončić. Leading the entire league in points per game, he’s averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Though there are other guards who approach his level of scoring (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson), playmaking (Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden) and rebounding (Josh Hart, Josh Giddey), there aren’t any who even rival Dončić in each category.

Far past passable in any category, among guards, Dončić is first in points and rebounds per game and second in assists. Irving is having a good season, too. Although not as dominant as Dončić, he still puts up quality stats. In fact, he currently lands at sixth among point guards in points per game.

Point Guards - 2023-24 Scoring Leaders Player PPG Dončić 33.9 Brunson 27.8 Curry 26.4 Fox 26.3 Maxey 25.6 Irving 25.4

While his scoring doesn’t come as consistently as Dončić’s, he does have the ability to score in abundance. This season alone, Irving has 12 games in which he’s scored 30 points or more.

This season, Irving is ninth in points per game, 25th in assists per game and 13th in rebounds per game among guards.

Luka Dončić & Kyrie Irving - 2023-24 Shooting Stats Player FGA FG% 3PA 3P% Dončić 23.6 48.9 10.4 38.1 Irving 19.5 49.4 7.2 41.3

Dončić may put up better numbers, but Irving gets his at a slightly more efficient clip. Paired with Dončić’s sheer scoring ability, Irving’s explosive skill set creates maybe the most dynamic offensive backcourt in the NBA.

The two might be dominant offensively, but how do they hold up on the defensive front?

Not As Impressive on the Defensive End

Although the offense of Dončić and Irving is staggering, the defense isn’t as impressive

Dončić, while leading guards in scoring, is a bit further down in the defensive rating standings. He finds himself fourth among point guards in defensive rating.

Point Guards - 2023-24 Defensive Rating Leaders Player DRTG Conley 111.0 Holiday 112.8 Dončić 113.0 Caruso 113.1 VanVleet 113.7 Fox 114.5 Brunson 116.2 Irving 116.4

Irving, down at eighth on that list, isn’t known for his defense. Still, though, having two of the top-10 rated point guards is impressive and deserves to be acknowledged. Even if their defense is being far outshined by other backcourt duos.

Back-courts - Combined DRTG Comparison Backcourt Combined DRTG Dončić and Irving 114.7 Garland and Mitchell 113.2 Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey 111.1 Conley and Edwards 110.1

The fact that Dončić and Irving can be compared to these duos (who are known for their defensive abilities) within four points speaks to their two-way abilities. The Mavericks, with a team defensive rating of 116.0, are in the bottom half of the league in the category.

This gives their backcourt a bit of a misnomer in that they aren’t considered great defenders. While their team may not be great, the duo themselves are quite capable and, when looking at the numbers, seem to be defensive standouts among their coworkers.

How Do They Compare With the Rest of the League?

Dallas duo puts up uniquely good performances

Although not considered elite defensively, when looking at their game as a whole, the duo of Dončić and Irving are doing things on both ends of the floor that the rest of the league’s backcourts simply can’t do. When looking at the backcourts which are better defensively, they aren’t anywhere close on the offensive end.

Mike Conley & Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG DRTG Conley 11.3 2.8 6.0 111.0 Edwards 26.0 5.6 5.1 109.2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the best team in the league defensively, and their backcourt is a major part of that, but offensively they are good, and not great. The Oklahoma City Thunder backcourt, while being great offensively and very good defensively, are being heavily carried by one player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Josh Giddey - 2023-24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG DRTG Gilgeous-Alexander 30.3 5.5 6.3 110.1 Giddey 12.2 4.4 5.2 112.1

While the same can be said for the Mavericks, the lesser play of the two players (in Irving) is significantly better than Giddey. The only other backcourt whose guards have both shown tremendous talent on both ends of the floor are the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland & Donovan Mitchell - 2023-24 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG DRTG Garland 17.8 2.6 6.6 115.1 Mitchell 26.8 5.2 6.1 111.2

Though with Darius Garland struggling this season, their limited time on the court together and their performances not being as impressive as the Mavericks' backcourt, their ceiling doesn’t seem near as high as the duo in Dallas.

To put it into a historical context, their play is better than one of the best backcourts in recent years.

Stephen Curry & Klay Thomspon - 2015-16 Statistics Player PPG RPG APG FG% Curry 30.1 5.4 6.7 50.4 Thompson 22.1 3.8 2.1 47.0

Helming the best regular season team of all time, the duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were effective on both ends of the floor, posting defensive ratings of 102.5 and 107.0, respectively. These are lower than Dončić’s 113.0 and Irving’s 116.4, but the league’s scoring looks much different than it did a decade ago, thanks in large part to the Golden State Warriors team at hand.

Looking at their stats across the board, Dončić and Irving are currently the best backcourt in the NBA, despite the difference in their scoring and defending. Able to score in abundance, find open teammates, grab boards and lock down most other ball-carriers elevates the pair above the rest of the league and, depending on how this season plays out, could end up cementing them as one of the best backcourts of all time.