While the last decade was marked by the eternal Warriors and LeBron James' fights at the top, this season might be the most balanced the league has ever been. The bloodbath in both conferences ran its course until the very end of the regular season, as all but one of the 20 teams in playoffs contention had something at stake until their penultimate games at the earliest.

The lone team that had nothing to play for? The mighty Boston Celtics, who had secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference with ten games remaining in the regular season.

With the Celtics set to face the Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs, the true test begins now. They boast greater experience than during their run to the Finals two years ago and are more resourceful than during their flameout in the Eastern Conference Finals last postseason.

Plainly put, they look unstoppable. But is that truly the case? And if not, who is best armed to spoil Boston’s imperial march?

Beyond The Arc, Beyond Control?

Boston’s 3-point-heavy offense has already backfired on them

Virtually no teams have embraced the “live by the three, die by the three” philosophy as prominently as the Boston Celtics have, and with it comes its own set of drawbacks. A staggering 43.7% of Boston’s total shot attempts come from beyond the arc, which is the highest mark in the entire league.

The Celtics are highly methodical in their attacks, primarily operating from the perimeter and ranking 27th in the association in drives per game. Leveraging their myriad of good-to-great shooters across all positions, the Celtics are abusing flares screens and inverted pick-and-rolls to exploit the roster’s unique structure and generate open looks.

They are not only attempting threes at a high rate; they are making a hefty 39.3% of them, which ranks second in the entire league. The Celtics have nailed 140 more threes than the next closest team, a gap equivalent to the difference between the 2nd and 12th teams in three-pointers made.

This overwhelming domination from deep propelled them to the best offensive efficiency in the league, but it could backfire as quickly. Three-point shots, as they take place farther from the rim, are inherently prone to variance – and those shooting deviations can happen at the worst times. Just last year, the Celtics shot a dismal 30% from distance in the series against the Heat, which eventually led to their elimination.

This year, the Celtics’ three-point accuracy deviated on average by 6.8% from their season average. When they happened to shoot above their average mark, they won 95% of their games. When they don’t, their win probability drops to 58.9% – still a fairly high number, but unequivocally not the same level of dominance.

Much Different From Last Year?

Celtics have made a priority out of fixing last year's shortcomings

As most of Boston’s offensive actions are directed to generate shots on the perimeter, only a quarter of their total attempts takes place at the rim, ranking them fifth-lowest in the league. Those remain the most valuable and reliable shots in the game, and it seems like Boston is missing out on an opportunity by not capitalizing on it.

Their spaced-out structure enables their ball-handlers to effectively carve their way to the rim, where the Celtics boast the fourth-best finishing numbers. Yet, Joe Mazzula’s men don’t seem to put much emphasis on it. The overarching point of the three-point revolution of last decade isn’t just shoot threes for the mere sake of it but to stretch the defense, which frees up the path to the rim.

Aside from this, the Celtics have partly addressed their three-ball reliance, namely through the addition of 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian Unicorn doesn’t only pair magnificently well with their quick-hitting principles; he adds an entirely new dimension to Boston’s offense through one precise element – the post-up.

Traditional post-ups have been phased out in today’s NBA. Yet, quite symbolically, they represent an important layer of the ultra-progressive Celtics offense. Listed second in post-up frequency, the Celtics have been super surgical in choosing how to deploy it, mainly when Porzingis has a smaller player switched onto him.

In stark contrast to last season, the Celtics have dramatically increased their usage of post-up plays, nearly tripling the frequency to 8.1 attempts per game. At 1.30 points-per-play, Porzingis ranks first in efficiency amongst all players with at least 25 post-ups on the season.

This renewed, built-in layer gives the Celtics a much-needed interior punch. This strategic shift schematically limits opposing teams, as switching and risking a mismatch down low proves to be a bad option, and it could keep their offense afloat when they eventually experience some shooting slumps.

Dominant Defense, Except When…

Celtics’ defense is tailored for big moments, but questions remain

On the other end of the floor, the Celtics are arguably as viciously dominant. They own the third-best defensive rating in the league and, perhaps more importantly, they have significantly enhanced their defensive versatility.

Last year, the Celtics heavily relied on switches to capitalize on the roster's abundance of mobile defenders, but this strategy puts a lot of pressure on perimeter defense and often eventually allows for uncomfortable matchups.

The fundamental principles of Mazzula’s Celtics defense are barricading the rim and taking away three-point attempts from the corners, which are statistically the most valuable shots in the sport. They aren’t particularly aggressive and clearly not disruptive despite their length; the Celtics will rather funnel ball-handlers towards off-the-dribble shots in the mid-range area. They give you what they want you to take – not the other way around.

But when opponents are comfortable stepping into those shots, the Celtics’ approach is rendered somewhat vulnerable. Jalen Brunson exposed Porzingis’ drop in their recent confrontation, forcing the Celtics to bench him as the Knicks surged to a 30-point lead.

Despite concerted efforts, the Celtics continue to lean heavily towards switching and all its limitations – which are most apparent when securing rebounds. The Celtics are a solid rebounding team, nearing the top-10 in offensive rebounds allowed, but they have struggled when facing better-rounded opponents.

Against teams ranked in the top-10 in offensive efficiency, Boston allows opponents to rebound 29.6 percent of their misses, which ranks fourth-worst in the league. Those well-prepared offenses target the Celtics’ constant switching by crashing the glass when a smaller player gets switched onto a big.

Against the Knicks in particular, the Celtics allowed New York to pick up 38% of their misses. Along with Boston’s low turnover creation, those second chances opportunities could swing the battle of possession too far in opponents’ favors – and in the worst case, force the Celtics to go away from what makes them great.

The Celtics are, plainly, utterly dominant from every perspective. Their 14-game edge over the second-seeded Knicks is the largest gap between the two top seeds of a conference in NBA history.

They’re statistically astounding, and the years of growth and past struggles have shaped this latest iteration of the Tatum-led Celtics. By blending revolutionary shooting with traditional post-ups, alongside their improved defensive versatility, the Celtics’ two-way dominance will bend well deeper before it breaks. If it breaks.

Yet, the playoffs are an entirely different thing – a new sport altogether. Their devotion to threes above all else has proven to be their downfall before, and the battle of possessions, which they seem inclined to lose as teams adjust more appropriately in the playoffs, gains increasingly more traction as the postseason unfolds.

The Celtics’ ship is champion-sized and increasingly resilient. Is it unsinkable? Absolutely not.

