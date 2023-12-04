Highlights Minnesota Timberwolves lead Western Conference, tied for best NBA record. High expectations for their defense and young talent.

Offseason moves bolstered roster with Reid, Milton, and Brown. Brown's recent clutch performance was crucial for a win.

Gobert helps improve Towns' defense. Both players have top defensive ratings in the league. Edwards steps up as first-option scorer.

It may still be early but Minnesota Timberwolves fans finally have something to cheer about. Things weren't always like this, however. Just last year, this team barely made the playoffs; they fought their way out of the Play-In tournament and made it to the eighth seed, only to then be eliminated by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Through one month of play, the Timberwolves currently lead the Western Conference, tying the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. Given their league-leading defense and abundance of young talent, the expectations surrounding Minnesota are high. It remains to be seen whether they can keep this up for several more months, but it's also worth asking if they are truly title contenders or simply another team overachieving in the regular season.

Offseason retooling and reworking

New additions: Troy Brown Jr., Shake Milton, Jaylen Clark

After getting knocked out of the 2023 playoffs in five games, the Timberwolves' front office decided they needed to make some moves to correct some of the areas that plagued them during the season. The first order of business was to bring Naz Reid back with a three-year $42 million deal. The six-foot-nine center was crucial last season for the Wolves, replacing an injured Karl-Anthony Towns who missed substantial time. With the newfound playing time, Reid was able to secure himself a viable backup center with the ability to replace starters in essential minutes.

They then opted to reinforce their bench unit to improve, particularly, the second point guard position, which was being occupied by six-foot Jordan McLaughlin. Though McLaughlin has a lot of qualities and shows glimpses of solid playmaking and basketball IQ, Chris Finch's second unit needed someone to score alongside Naz Reid. With that in mind, the team brought in Shake Milton from the Philadelphia 76ers to the squad.

As their final offseason move to bolster the roster, the Timberwolves added ex-Los Angeles Laker Troy Brown Jr. An efficient three-point shooter who keeps on improving on the defensive end, Brown became a valuable three-and-D player off the bench all while playing on a considerably cheap contract. Just recently, Brown was essential to the Wolves' Nov. 28 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 17 points and the dagger to seal the game.

Gobert and Towns partnership

Team defensive rating: 106.7

Last season, the duo Towns and Rudy Gobert played 20 games together, and those didn't look great. After splashing out during the offseason to acquire the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, concerns began to rise regarding the Frenchman's productivity alongside one of the best shooters in the league.

Through these 17 games, things have completely changed for the Wolves' big frontcourt duo, as both players occupy the top two in the league's defensive rating rankings, meaning they are the two players who are estimated to allow the least amount of points per 100 possessions. This doesn't mean that Town is now an elite defender, but after spending his whole career being a very negative presence defensively, it seems as if Gobert has helped Towns become a solid stopper. The results speak for themselves, as the team currently stands top of the league when it comes to overall defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2023-24 Player Statistics Rudy Gobert Karl-Anthony Towns Points Per Game 12.4 21.2 Rebounds Per Game 11.5 9.0 Defensive Rating 102.4 104.1 Defensive Win-Shares 1.3 1.2

Gobert has also shown to have settled into his role as the defensive leader once again, something he struggled to do last year. He has seemingly re-found his footing and looks like the same Gobert we once knew in Utah. Leading in defensive rating, defensive win-shares and all the intangibles that you can only measure if you tune in every night to watch the Timberwolves play, Gobert has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's early success.

Anthony Edwards taking the keys to the city

Timberwolves team field goal percentage: 48.3

With Towns sidelined for much of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Edwards stepped up offensively to keep the Timberwolves afloat. While he had shown glimpses of the kind of player Edwards could be when he almost led the team to a first-round series victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022, he proved he could be that same player full-time during the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

It did take some time for Edwards to adjust to his new first-option role, but as soon as he did, the wins followed along. In February 2023, Edwards was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and was even the first person LeBron James selected to join his team.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Statistics Season 2022-23 2023-24 Points 24.6 26.2 Assists 4.4 5.0 Field Goal (%) 45.9 46.4 Player Efficiency Rating 17.4 20.3

During the offseason, Edwards played for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup. He quickly ascended within the team's ranks, leaping from the sixth man duties during the first few scrimmages in training camp to being their go-to option on the court. Though the national team finished fourth overall, it seemed Edwards had leveled up yet again.

The 2023-24 season saw Edwards taking another step up. He improved in basically every single aspect of his game, slowly transitioning towards a lead guard role with veteran Mike Conley mentoring him and showing him the ropes as a playmaker.

Contenders or Pretenders?

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a quiet, but effective off-season, re-signing some key figures, while also adding in solid role players to fill the bench unit at very cheap prices. Beyond their additions, Towns has emerged as the game-changing big man scouts expected him to be upon his arrival. He's scoring and defending much better than he had in previous years and has settled into a groove alongside Gobert, who has once again proved he can anchor a team on defense.

Elsewhere on the roster, Jaden McDaniels' astonishing defense has helped the team majorly, and he may find himself in the running for placement on the All-Defensive team. Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have done what they are expected to do, which is pressure the other team to make mistakes while guarding them energetically, while also having the ability to knock down important shots in the corner.

The Timberwolves have everything on paper to maintain this impressive form, but they'll have to battle through some injuries to ensure their place atop the standings and to prove they don't need to rely on just one player to win games. Edwards is nursing a hip contusion and McDaniels is recovering from a right ankle sprain, but neither is expected to be out for long.

If the season were to end in the coming weeks, the Timberwolves would be championship contenders. If they can stay healthy and productive throughout the spring, Minnesota could finally be in line to compete for an NBA championship.