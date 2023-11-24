Highlights Re-integrating Zion Williamson into the lineup is crucial for the Pelicans' success.

The team needs to improve their defense, particularly in the starting lineup, to compete at a higher level.

The Pelicans have depth and potential in their bench players, which can help solidify roles.

The New Orleans Pelicans roster for the 2023-24 NBA season is loaded with talent and should be able to contend for the NBA Finals. Over the past few seasons, injuries have derailed the Louisiana-based team and prevented them from reaching their true potential. With All-Star Zion Williamson back in full force, there's never been a clearer time for the Pelicans to take control of their destiny.

Re-integrating Williamson back into the lineup

When healthy, Williamson is a bonafide star in the NBA. For as well as he's played since arriving in New Orleans, his availability has held the Pelicans back from achieving greatness as a team. The team's ideal starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Williamson, and Jonas Valančiūnas hasn't logged time together on the court. Without Williamson, New Orleans played valiantly but ultimately fell in the Play-In Tournament.

Zion Williamson - 2023-24 Statistics Points Per Game 22.4 Rebounds 5.9 Assists 4.6 Field Goal % 55.1

The Pelicans' situation is reminiscent of the Denver Nuggets before they made their title run in the 2022-23 season. The season prior to their victory, both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray suffered injuries that forced them to miss an extended period of time. But once Denver got them back in the fold and added complementary pieces in Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they finally clicked as a unit and put a championship run together. The Pelicans will look to replicate the Nuggets' success and hope that the team can maintain its health as the season progresses.

A defensive identity in flux

New Orleans's starting lineup features multiple players capable on the offensive end; McCollum, Ingram, Williamson, and Valančiūnas can all reach the 20-point mark on any given night. The defensive end, however, is an entirely different story. Aside from standout perimeter defender Herbert Jones on the wing, the Pelicans have difficulty limiting individual matchups in the starting five.

Most notably, some of New Orleans's best defenders come from the second unit. Jose Alvarado does well as a pressuring point guard who picks up players full court. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III are long wings who spend time guarding against multiple positions. Larry Nance Jr., who plays both the four and the five, injects energy in the paint. Even last year's lottery pick, Dyson Daniels, profiles as a strong perimeter stopper.

New Orleans Pelicans - Defensive Statistics League Rank Defensive Rating 112.3 13th Defensive Rebound % 71.0 10th Steals 7.9 12th Blocks 4.5 23rd Opponent Points Off Turnovers 17.0 16th

Coach Willie Green must create ways to stagger his offensive talent with a few bench players who are capable of generating stops. Overall, New Orleans was a bit underrated on defense in 2022-23; the team finished 6th in defensive rating. Key to their defensive success in the 2023-24 season is the combination of Williamson and Valančiūnas as rim protectors. Both could take some time to adjust, as offensive production and floor spacing will be prioritized first.

Leadership and buying into roles

Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum lead the charge offensively. Every other team member needs to step up and produce consistently, whether as a defender, spot-up shooter or distributor.

In the midst of an injury-plagued season a year ago, several young players added incredible depth to Willie Green’s rotation. Defensive ace Jones, up-and-coming two-way threat Murphy III, and versatile wing Marshall all claimed key spots in the lineup. As well, rookie Jordan Hawkins is an excellent fit as a three-point shooter off the bench. A star shooting guard for the 2023 NCAA Champion UConn Huskies, Hawkins, factors in as someone who can take pressure after Zion, Ingram, and CJ draw defensive attention. The luxury of having players like Daniels, Murphy III, and Hawkins able to close games makes New Orleans a difficult team to contend with when everyone's available.

The quicker New Orleans can solidify roles off the bench, the better off the team will be. If the starting five can stay on the floor together consistently this season, the Pelicans can turn themselves into legitimate contenders.