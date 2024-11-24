Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points after a 3-2 win at Southampton. Arne Slot's men had the opportunity to pull further clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and took full advantage despite the home side putting up an almighty fight.

Dominik Szoboszlai handed the league leaders the advantage with a left-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area after some poor play by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. The lead didn't last long as Virgil van Dijk was dispossessed in the middle of the park and Andy Robertson was judged to have fouled Tyler Dibbling inside the 18-yard box.

Despite replays appearing to show the contact came outside the area, the decision stood, and Adam Armstrong levelled proceedings. The hosts were in dreamland when Matheus Fernandez picked out the bottom corner to give the Saints the lead. However, Mohamed Salah was on hand - as he always is - to rescue Liverpool with a clever finish and a penalty of his own.

One man who never looked likely to find the net in Liverpool's second-half pursuit was Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan played 90 minutes - only being withdrawn at the start of stoppage time - but the 25-year-old struggled to threaten the Southampton goal, which isn't something that will go unnoticed.

Darwin Nunez vs Southampton in Numbers

He struggled to make an impact

The biggest indicator of how quiet Nunez had been in the opening 45 minutes came when some fans first realised he was on the pitch when he went down inside the box under minimal contact moments after Southampton's equaliser. Until that point, he had been a passenger.

Arne Slot looks to play a more controlled style than Jurgen Klopp previously employed at Anfield, but it looks to be taking away from the chaotic nature of Nunez's game. From being a player who was always heavily involved - for better or for worse - the Uruguay international now often looks lost on the pitch.

He only had 25 touches in the game, with two of those being shots. To his credit, Nunez did play one key pass and was inches away from a vital assist after sliding the ball across the face of goal for Luis Diaz. However, his overall play in possession wasn't too strong, as he completed 10 out of his 15 attempted passes.

Fans had already been vocal on social media about his lacklustre display during the second-half, with one posting: "This is dire from Nunez. Get Diaz on asap." Nunez was floundering in the centre-forward role, also failing to complete a single dribble or win an aerial duel against the opposing defenders.

Liverpool Must Upgrade

Diogo Jota's injury issues don't help matters

While Nunez is the club's record transfer and takes home a handsome £140,000 each week, there have been constant doubts surrounding his ability to reach an elite level ever since his arrival in 2022. Klopp fought hard to bring him in from Benfica, but the striker has often been profligate in front of goal and an inconsistent performer.

Slot initially appeared to favour Diogo Jota as his central attacking player at the beginning of the season, but the Portuguese forward's injury issues have once again reared their head. His absence has left only Nunez as an out-and-out centre-forward at Sot's disposal - with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz capable of filling in when needed.

This is likely to be one of several areas the Dutchman has highlighted for potential improvement in coming transfer windows. It's hard to picture a world in which the Reds make a big-money striker signing in January, but it could definitely be on the cards for the summer window.

Not knowing what Nunez will do next, and not being able to rely on Jota's availability could be a source of frustration for Slot if not addressed. Salah, Diaz and Gakpo have been left with the majority of the goalscoring burden from wide areas this season, as Nunez and Jota only have four Premier League goals between them this campaign.

Who Liverpool Could Target

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted by clubs across Europe

Close

One man who hasn't been able to stop putting the ball in the back of the net is Sporting CP's impressive talisman, Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede has plundered 24 goals in 19 appearances for his club this term, including a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. He's likely to be looked at by any top club in the market for an elite marksman.

Alternatively, the Reds have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. International teammates with Mohamed Salah for Egypt, the deal could make a lot of sense for a versatile attacker who has exploded into form this campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-11-24.