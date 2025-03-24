Two of the fiercest rivals on earth go head-to-head when Argentina Football host Brazil Football in a World Cup 2026 South American qualifier at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday evening (local time).

Argentina have held the upper hand both generally and in face-off clashes against the Seleção in recent times, but the improving visitors will be quietly confident that they can pose more of a threat for the hosts this time.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Argentina 2.3 63/50 +130 The Draw 3.2 11/5 +220 Brazil 3.8 14/5 +280

Argentina are top of the South American qualifying pool thanks to their impressive tally of 28 points from 13 games (W9-D1-L3). They consolidated their position at the top of the group with their 1-0 win over Uruguay in their last outing. That narrow away victory last Friday came courtesy of a second-half goal from attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who plays for Lyon in France.

Argentina’s form has got poorer since the South American qualifiers began, however: since the start of the 2024-25 season, their record is W4-D1-L2, which shows they are not unbeatable.

At home, however, Argentina have excelled: they are W7-D0-L1 from their last eight World Cup qualifiers in front of their own fans. Remarkable, they have kept clean sheets in all seven of those wins.

Brazil are two places and seven points behind Argentina in the World Cup qualifying pool (W6-D3-L4 record). Since the start 2024-25, however, their form is W4-D2-L1, i.e. slightly better than Argentina’s.

Last Friday they won 2-1 at home to Colombia in dramatic fashion. Barcelona star Raphinha put them 1-0 ahead on six minutes from the penalty spot, only for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz to equalize before half-time.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw, only for Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior to net the winner nine minutes into injury-time. That crucial late goal improves Brazil’s chances of qualifying, and is indicative of the progress they have made psychologically as well as tactically in recent months.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Argentina are clear favourites to win. They are 2.3 (63/50) to collect all three points, while Brazil are 3.8 (14/5). The Draw is 3.2 (11/5).

It makes perfect sense that Argentina are favourites: they are, after all, top of the group, and can point to their formidable home form in recent World Cup qualifiers. They also have a good recent head-to-head record vs Brazil: they are W3-D1-L0 from the nations' last four meetings.

The fact that Brazil have the better record of these two teams in seven qualifiers each since the start of the 2024-25 season should not be overlooked, however. The visitors are clearly improving, and will arrive quietly confident that the gap in quality and performance level between the sides is not as big as the odds in the Match Odds market would suggest.

Our advice would be to avoid backing Argentina at the relatively short odds available; Brazil and the Draw look better value to us.

If, like us, your priority is to find a way to oppose Argentina, there are better markets available than the Match Odds market, as we explain below.

Make Brazil your Double Chance Pick

We believe the big odds on an improving Brazil are worth taking advantage of, which leads us towards the Double Chance market.

Brazil have played well enough in 2024-25 to suggest that they can avoid defeat. They may win or draw — and, with the Double Chance market, you have both of those outcomes on your side. With a Double Chance selection, you are backing two out of the three outcomes: the home side and the draw; the away side and the draw; or the home side and the away side. In other words, you have a ‘double chance’ of winning, hence the name of the market.

Best bet

At the time of writing, Brazil-Draw in the Double Chance is available at a best price of 1.7 (7/10). With this selection, you will make a profit if Brazil win, or the game ends in a draw. In other words, two of the three possible outcomes are on your side. You will lose only if Argentina win.

Given that we believe Brazil’s chances of winning the game are underrated, but are also aware that Argentina will be difficult to beat, we are happy to make Brazil-Draw on the Double Chance market our main selection on the match. This is essentially a method of opposing Argentina, which is what we want to do, as we feel the hosts' chances of winning are overrated,

Top selection – Brazil-Draw in the Double Chance market (1.7)

Raphinha the Top Goals Threat

If you are looking for a selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market, the first and arguably most important thing to note is that Lionel Messi will be absent through injury.

The Argentina superstar was not called up , and that obviously has a knock-on effect on the market. His absence means that Argentina’s strikers are arguably less likely to find the net without the Inter Miami man creating chances for them.

Among the Brazil players competing to find the net, Raphinha (at 6.0, or 5/1) is the stand-out contender. As well as being in exceptional form for Barcelona this season, he has also excelled for Brazil: he is their top scorer in 2024-25, having netted four of their 11 goals in World Cup qualifiers.

Rodrygo (6.0, or 5/1) is another name to consider. He has scored only once for Brazil in 2024-25, but will be dangerous if he starts on the right wing, as he did against Colombia last Friday. And, as ever, Vinicius Junior (5.0, or 4/1) cannot be ruled out.

Best bet

There are a stack of big names taking part in this match. If we were making a selection on the game, Raphinha would be our choice. His form has been so good for club and country this season that he is impossible to overlook.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 24/03/2025