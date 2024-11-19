Lionel Messi and Argentina Football are looking to get back to winning ways after a surprising 2-1 loss in Paraguay on Thursday.

The reigning World Cup champions went ahead in the 11th minute through Lautaro Martinez , but two unanswered goals by the hosts gave Argentina its third loss of their qualifying campaign.

Related What Lionel Messi Furiously Said to Referee After Paraguay 2-1 Argentina Lionel Messi was left frustrated as Argentina suffered a surprise loss to Paraguay on Thursday as he was seen confronting the referee.

Lionel Scaloni's squad currently boast a record of seven wins, one draw and three losses, topping the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying standings with 22 points.

Peru, meanwhile, are loitering near the bottom of the table, with only one win in 11 games, while struggling with a -11 goal differential. The Peruvians settled for a 0-0 draw with Chile last week, and have only scored three goals in qualifying so far.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers Standings Country GP W D L GD PTS Argentina 11 7 1 3 13 22 Uruguay 11 5 4 2 8 19 Colombia 11 5 4 2 6 19 Brazil 11 5 2 4 6 17 Ecuador 11 5 4 2 6 16 Paraguay 11 4 4 3 1 16 Venezuela 11 2 6 3 -2 12 Bolivia 11 4 0 7 -14 12 Peru 11 1 4 6 -11 7 Chile 11 1 3 7 -13 6

Peru missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, last qualifying for the tournament in 2018, where they failed to advance past the group stage.

Where to Watch Argentina vs Peru

When : Tuesday, November 19 - 7PM ET / 4PM PT

: Tuesday, November 19 - 7PM ET / 4PM PT Where : La Bombanera - Buenos Aires, Argentina

: La Bombanera - Buenos Aires, Argentina TV/Streaming (USA): FuboTV, Telemundo Deportes

Peru Projected Lineup vs Argentina

Peru head coach Jorge Fossati should field an identical squad to the one that drew with Chile last time out, with national team captain Paolo Guerrero leading the front line for his 123rd cap at 40 years old.

La Rojiblanca have recently employed a three-back formation, with wing-backs Luis Advincula and Andy Polo providing the width.

Peru predicted lineup (3-5-2): Carlos Caceda (GK) – Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens – Andy Polo, Oliver Sonne, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Pena, Luis Advincula – Paolo Guerrero, Alex Valera.

Argentina Projected Lineup vs Peru

La Scalonetta's usual center-back duo of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez will miss out on the clash with Peru after suffering injuries last week.

Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi will likely get the start alongside veteran Nicolas Otamendi.

Otherwise, Argentina's lineup should look similar to the one that fell to Paraguay on Thursday. Messi is in line to make his 191st appearance for his country and add to the six goals he's scored in qualifying so far. Julian Alvarez will likely start out wide, with Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez playing as the lone striker.

Argentina predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martínez (GK) – Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico – Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández – Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez – Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina vs Peru Head-to-Head History

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Argentina has won 37 of their 58 all-time meetings with Peru, including victories in each of the last four games with their South American rivalries.

Peru's last win over the Albiceleste came in June 1997; a 2-1 victory in that year's Copa América. They have failed to score a goal in their last five games against Argentina.

Argentina vs Peru - Last 5 Games Date Result Event June 29, 2024 Argentina 2-0 Peru Copa America October 17, 2023 Argentina 2-0 Peru World Cup Qualifying October 14, 2021 Argentina 1-0 Peru World Cup Qualifying November 17, 2020 Argentina 2-0 Peru World Cup Qualifying October 5, 2017 Argentina 0-0 Peru World Cup Qualifying