Highlights Argentina's deputy sports minister has been fired for suggesting Lionel Messi apologise for the national team's offensive team chant.

The incident occurred while Argentine players celebrated their recent Copa America win.

Notably, Chelsea player Wesley Fofana hit out at teammate Enzo Fernandez for sharing the video.

Argentina’s deputy sports minister Julio Garro has been fired after suggesting that Lionel Messi should publicly apologise for the squad singing a racist and homophobic song aimed at France.

The incident occurred when the Argentine players were celebrating on the team bus, having just won Copa America 2024. It has understandably drawn much criticism, with Chelsea player Wesley Fofana hitting out at teammate Enzo Fernandez – saying: “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.” – after the midfielder shared footage of himself singing the offensive chant.

Football superstar Lionel Messi was not actually on the team bus during the incident. However, Garro, the under-secretary of sport, spoke on a radio station and suggested that the captain of the Argentina team should apologise on behalf of the team. Per The Times, Argentina’s right-wing president Javier Milei had sacked him within hours.

What Julio Garro Said About Messi Apologising

Argentina left "looking bad as a country”

Speaking on radio station Urbana Play, Garro made it clear that he has unhappy with the video. He noted how Messi ought to apologise as the incident had cast Argentina in a poor light, saying:

“I think [Messi] should come out and offer the appropriate apologies, as should the Argentine Football Federation president [Claudio Tapia].”

He added that it “leaves Argentina looking bad as a country” and that it would be good to “make an example out of this”.

Evidently unhappy with the suggestion Milei released a statement via his official social media account. It stated:

“The Office of the President states that no government has the right to tell the Argentine national team, world champions and double Copa America champions, or any other citizen, what to comment, what to think and what to do. That is why Julio Garro ceases to be the under-secretary of sport.”

FIFA Investigating The Matter

Chelsea begin disciplinary proceedings against Fernandez

While Messi has yet to publically comment on the saga, Chelsea's Fernandez has publically apologised for posting the video and taking part in the chanting. After upsetting some of his teammates, he took to scoail media to say: "I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

The French FA and sports minister have complained about the video, with president Philippe Diallo releasing a statement on behalf of the FFF to say that it "condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable and discriminatory remarks that were made against the players of the French team".

The matter has been brought to FIFA who are now investigating the matter. On top of this, Chelsea have begun disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Fernandez.