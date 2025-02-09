The debate over whom the greatest footballer ever is has raged on since the dawn of time, and it will likely rule pub conversations until the bitter end. Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he thought he is the only right answer to the question, while the rest of the world all have a preference between him, Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona.

For those who reside in Argentina, though, where football is far more than life itself, suggesting anyone other than Messi or Maradona is often seen as heresy. However, legendary Argentine goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has never been one to follow the script.

The 18-cap former Albiceleste shot-stopper, who guarded Boca Juniors’ net over 350 times between 1976 and 1988, once crowned Pele as the crème de la crème of the beautiful game. And, in a take that sent shockwaves through his homeland, he boldly declared that Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘always been better’ than Messi - World Cup triumph and record eight Ballon d’Or mantles be damned.

Pele Named by Gatti as Greatest of All Time

He snubbed Messi and Maradona in the conversation

Quizzed about Ronaldo's egotistical claims, Gatti believed the Portugal icon went too far in his assessment of the debate. Telling Bolavip, as per Goal, he said: "It is public knowledge that, for me, there is not, nor was there, nor will there be anyone like Pele. Pele is unrivalled, he was something else. Cristiano was very good in recent times, but he is not close to Pele, nor are Maradona and Messi close to Pele."

He also added: “But what he says holds weight because he has been a champion of everything, a goalscorer and has played in the most important clubs in the world. It suits him well, he has more ego than me, but no, he [Ronaldo] is not the best in history. After that, for me, there are [Johan] Cruyff, Maradona, Ronaldinho and [Alfredo] Di Stefano.”

He concluded:

"I love Cristiano very much, but there was no one like Pele and there will never be one. Pele was better than Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, Ronaldinho, and Cruyff together.”

Considering Pele is still the only footballer in history to clinch three World Cups - having been the talisman for all three - it's not too wild of a statement to make. But what he said next would certainly have caused a stir.

Gatti Claimed Ronaldo Has Always Been Better Than Messi

His claims will not have gone down well with his homeland

More controversially, the 80-year-old went on to state that Ronaldo is a better player than Messi now and always has been. He continued in the same interview in 2025:

“Cristiano was better than Messi and he is better now too. That is the reality. CR7 is playing a football that is not as good, but it is at a different speed and Messi is playing in a country club. "I wish there were a lot of Cristiano Ronaldos because that would improve and encourage more players who think that, feel it and don't say it. That makes him different from Messi because I've never seen him say that, take a risk like that."

Ronaldo’s self-belief has helped to carry him to the very top of the game. He believes that he can play on for a few years yet, as he chases down 1,000 career goals and a chance to play alongside his son, while Messi is also expected to make the World Cup finals in 2026. Although well into the twilight years of their careers, the debate is still far from over.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 09/02/2025)