Highlights Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler's fight at UFC 303 may still happen, but replacements are being considered.

The press conference in Ireland was suddenly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation and concern.

Ariel Helwani believes the fight will proceed as planned, but the UFC is looking into potential replacements.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani remains hopeful that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s welterweight bout will still happen at UFC 303, despite the cancellation of their press conference earlier this week, but he has also provided a rather concerning update on the bout, claiming that they are looking for replacements.

The much-anticipated fight is set to take place on the 29th of June and will be McGregor’s first fight back after suffering a broken leg in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Michael Chandler, who also last lost to Poirier, has not fought since November 2022 himself, so both will have to shake off some cage rust come fight night, should it still go ahead.

McGregor & Chandler Press Conference Cancelled

The two were supposed to go face-to-face in Ireland on Monday, the 3rd of June

The press conference for the event was set to take place at 3Arena in McGregor’s home country of Ireland. This conference was highly awaited by fans, as it would have marked a significant moment in the build-up to Notorious' comeback fight against the American later this month. However, it was cancelled suddenly on Monday, just 12 hours before the event was scheduled to begin, for undisclosed reasons.

Due to the abrupt nature of the cancellation, widespread speculation and concern has arisen among fans on social media. Many are demanding an explanation from the fighters and the UFC.

McGregor & Chandler react to press conference cancellation

McGregor eventually issued an apology, but provided little clarity on the situation, only stating on social media platform X: “In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles out of our control. I apologise to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

Michael Chandler also responded to the cancelled press conference, offering a cryptic reply by quoting Martin Luther King Jr on X: “’The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ Martin Luther King Jr. #UFC303…Walk On. See you at the top!”

Despite Monday’s news, journalist Ariel Helwani took to X to say he predicts that the fight will go ahead as planned, but has also admitted that the UFC are on the hunt for replacements, whether it be to replace McGregor, or to replace the fight altogether.

He wrote: “No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I’d say. They have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time.”

However, the situation remains unclear, with many fans hoping for more definitive news in the coming days. The UFC are yet to break their silence on the reason for the cancelled press conference, and have not assured that the fight will go ahead.