Respected MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently left many of his followers dumbfounded on social media when he named his UFC Mount Rushmore - and failed to include some of the most significant stars in company history.

Entering the debate in the wake of the retirement of former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson over the weekend, Helwani claimed that the pool of fighters to choose from was surprisingly small. He suggested that only three or four competitors could legitimately lay claim to the title of being the greatest UFC fighter in history.

The proud Canadian then presented his Mount Rushmore of UFC champions, insisting that it had been very easy to compile. The recently-retired Johnson made the cut, but the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were nowhere to be seen.

Ariel Helwani's UFC Mount Rushmore has Some Controversial Absentees

Helwani stated there could be 'no debate' over his selections

Ariel appeared to go back on his 'no debate' remark when he admitted that he would have loved to have squeezed Brazilian featherweight legend, Jose Aldo, in his final line-up. However, the four fighters that did make the cut were Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva.

The decision to snub undefeated lightweight champion Khabib and former two-weight king McGregor caused quite the stir in the comments section as fans wondered aloud how both men could have been ignored.

"How on earth is Khabib not on this list? Never lost a round, nor was he ever put down! Make it make sense," demanded one follower in the comments section. The point is a valid one, as when Khabib retired with a record of 29-0 in 2020, he did so with an astounding record of only losing two rounds in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA career record 29 fights 29 wins 0 defeats By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

One of those rounds was against another notable omission from Helwani’s Mount Rushmore, the always colourful McGregor. While the Irish superstar hasn't won a fight inside the Octagon since January 2020, his impact on the sport's popularity is undeniable. 'The Notorious' has his name written all over the UFC history books, setting multiple records for both pay-per-view buys and live attendance gates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: UFC 229 - headlined by Khabib vs McGregor - remains the company's most-purchased pay-per-view event ever.

As one comment pointed out: "He [McGregor] took MMA from something people would watch while drinking in bars to a multibillion dollar company where boxing promotions now move their events tactically around major UFC shows." While the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Chuck Liddell might have something to say about that, it is undeniable that the Las Vegas-based promotion would be where it is today without the star power of McGregor.

These sorts of rankings will always be subjective - and rarely will fans agree on one fighter in such debates, let alone four. It's an argument that will likely rage on for years to come and not one that will ever be settled 'easily'.