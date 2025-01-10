Combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani provided an update on Friday, January the 10th, regarding who is the likeliest opponent that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will fight next.

Helwani's comments follow a report from Brazil which indicated that Pereira's next move is to heavyweight, from where he will compete against Alexander Volkov in the headline bout of UFC 313 in Las Vegas. An accomplished heavyweight, Volkov put together a four-fight winning run over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Romanov, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Pavlovich, before he lost via disputed split decision to Ciryl Gane, in December 2024. Pereira, meanwhile, has teased a move to heavyweight.

According to Helwani and one other veteran reporter, Kevin Iole, that is not the case.

Alex Pereira Remains in Line to Fight Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev is the clear No.1 challenger at light heavyweight