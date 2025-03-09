Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani went viral in the wake of Alex Pereira's defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on Saturday night. The challenger stunned the Brazilian by taking a unanimous decision victory at T-Mobile Arena to win the promotion's light heavyweight title.

Pereira came into the fight on the back of three successful title defences, becoming one of the most popular active UFC fighters in the process. Although Ankalaev was unbeaten in 13 outings heading into the bout, his grappling-heavy approach had not won him many fans.

Moments after Ankalaev was announced as the victor, Helwani described the result as a 'nightmare scenario' for the UFC - and his explanation as to why was swiftly shared online by thousands of followers. The award-winning reporter has long spoken about the promotion's need to create new stars. In that sense, Pereira's defeat couldn't have come at a worse time.