Conor McGregor shocked the combat sports world on Tuesday morning when he announced that he was in negotiations for a boxing match against social media superstar Logan Paul.

The Irishman remains the biggest star in UFC history - despite not having fought since July 2021. During his absence from the Octagon, McGregor has become infamous for calling out potential opponents on social media and insisting that he will fight them, before backing away from his claims shortly afterwards.

However, according to veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, a McGregor vs Logan Paul bout might not be quite as far-fetched as it might first seem on paper.

McGregor Insists That his Fight With Logan Paul is Already Agreed

Ariel Helwani believes that bizarre contest would be 'easy to get done'

McGregor is known to have two fights left on his current UFC deal, but the promotion did allow him to box Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 mega-fight, and Helwani believes that a similar agreement could be worked out this time around.

Logan has most recently been competing in WWE, where he reigned as United States Champion before losing to LA Knight at SummerSlam in August. Although 'The Maverick' has claimed that he is now retired from professional wrestling, he remains under contract to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Logan's WWE commitments shouldn't necessarily prevent the McGregor fight happening, though, as Helwani explained during his YouTube show on Tuesday.

"Now you maybe asking yourself, 'Okay how is this possible? How could Logan Paul compete against Conor McGregor in a boxing match?' Logan Paul is a WWE competitor... Conor McGregor is a UFC fighter. Well, then you quickly come to the realization that the parent company of WWE and UFC is TKO. So they are all under the same umbrella. Very easy to get done."

Paul was previously allowed while under WWE contract when he defeated Dillon Danis by disqualification in 2023. Although the UFC would likely rather see McGregor back in the Octagon than the boxing ring, a fight between two of the biggest combat sports names on the planet would be a huge commercial success.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Both Conor McGregor and Logan Paul have shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that he had a big announcement coming in 2025 of a fight that 'had just come together'. While it's not known if this is the bout he was talking about, McGregor vs Paul certainly fits the criteria of being a massive fight.

Helwani said of McGregor's 'announcement': "This isn't him trolling or pulling it out of his back pocket. It's a real thing that is being discussed!"

Logan Paul also appears to be on board with the fight, having shared a screenshot of McGregor's post on Instagram with a custom-made background featuring himself and McGregor.

Jake Paul has Made his Prediction for McGregor vs Logan