Highlights Muric's own-goal for Burnley was disastrous, costing them precious points in a crucial match against Brighton.

The goalkeeper's blunder was reminiscent of famous past mistakes, bringing unwanted attention to his performance.

To avoid relegation, Burnley must bounce back and secure wins in their remaining matches as every point matters now.

Burnley's Arijanet Muric has just scored one of the worst own-goals in Premier League history against Brighton & Hove Albion. With just five games left in the campaign, and the Clarets currently firmly embroiled in a relegation battle, every single point is important. They're going to have to be at their best throughout the remainder of the season if they're to avoid the drop, and that means they need to pick up some wins.

They were in a glorious opportunity to do just that against the Seagulls when they took the lead through Josh Brownhill with just over 15 minutes left in the contest, but their lead lasted just five minutes and Brighton drew level in the most calamitous of circumstances. If they are to go down, this is a moment that Muric will want to quickly forget as he somehow scored one of the worst own-goals in Premier League history to hand Roberto De Zerbi's side a lifeline.

The Goalkeeper Failed to Keep a Back Pass Out

It was shades of Paul Robinson's blunder against Croatia

With a 1-0 lead heading into the final 10 minutes, Burnley just needed to hold on and seize three valuable points, and it looked like they were going to do just that when they slowed play down and the ball was played calmly back to Muric in between the sticks. Somehow, though, the keeper managed to fluff his lines and the ball slipped through his feet and into his own goal.

This isn't a moment he'll want to watch back anytime soon. It comes at an unfortunate time for the 25-year-old who was only recalled to the starting lineup last month, replacing James Trafford who had been Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the campaign. The Englishman was dropped after a poor season for the club, and despite the mistake, Muric's excellent form last year will still have him in the good graces of his manager, Vincent Kompany.

Muric Had a Solid Campaign in the Championship Last Year

He was a key figure for Burnley as they were promoted

While Trafford was brought in last summer, Muric had done a more than good enough job in goal himself and many were shocked to see him replaced by the Englishman. He was instrumental to the Clarets' success last year, keeping 19 clean sheets in the league with the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Burnley haven't kept a clean sheet since December 2023

With Trafford's struggles throughout the campaign, Burnley fans have been eager to see Muric step back into the starting lineup and his recent recall has actually seen the side's form improve significantly. After losing seven of the last 10 games before he returned to the team, Burnley have lost just one of the five league games he's now played for the team. Despite the mistake, Kompany will likely feel vindicated in his decision to bring the 25-year-old back into the fold.