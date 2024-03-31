Highlights San Francisco couldn't afford what Armstead thought he was worth.

Armstead felt disrespected by 49ers' offer of $6M.

Statistics suggest Armstead experienced a decline, and securing $28 million guaranteed with the Jaguars is a win.

The NFL offseason is a time when front offices must crunch the numbers and make decisions that ultimately change the landscape of the league each and every season. Sometimes these decisions are no-brainers between the team and player alike, but oftentimes deals fall through the table, leaving players frustrated and seeking a way out.

This was exactly the case for Arik Armstead, who was the San Francisco 49ers' longest-tenured player in 2023, debuting with the team in 2015. After nine seasons with the organization, Armstead was released by the team in a cost-cutting move and the defensive end eventually signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $43 million deal with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Albeit this isn't the outcome either party wanted at the beginning of this offseason, San Francisco and Armstead were drastically far off from one another's financial demands, and Armstead chose to secure a higher average salary after feeling "disrespected" by the 49ers' offer.

San Francisco Is Too Talented To Afford What Armstead Believed He Was Worth

Armstead was seeking a near repeat of his previous contract

Armstead broke down the reasoning behind his departure from San Francisco in the latest episode of his podcast, Third and Long. What stood out the most, was how he felt after seeing the 49ers' initial offer this offseason:

(The 49ers) extended an offer to me of $6 million for a one-year deal with incentives to go up to, like, $8 (million). When they sent that over, I did feel extremely disrespected. I don't feel that that level of compensation is nowhere near the type of player that I am."

While Armstead has certainly made his mark on the organization throughout his nine-year tenure, racking up 33.5 sacks and 177 solo tackles, the defensive end has shown signs of decline recently.

Armstead 2022-23 vs. 2018-21 (Avg.) Category '22-'23 '18-'21 Games 10.5 16.3 Combined Tackles 19 53.5 Sacks 2.5 5.6 TFLs 3 7.5 QB Pressures 11 24.3 QB Hits 8.5 13.5

Armstead went on to describe how much he believes he is worth at this stage in his career:

I wanted to sign a four-year, $80-million contract. That was the goal of mine (at the beginning of the season). That's the type of player I feel that I am. And players who are on my caliber, that's what they make.

While this might have held true when Armstead was signing his five-year, $85 million deal with San Francisco back in 2020, the market has evolved and Armstead is only getting older. The fact that the 30-year-old secured $28 million guaranteed in 2024 after missing over a third of games throughout the past two seasons should be considered a win, but ultimately, Armstead appears to have been passionate about playing in the Bay Area and was disgruntled by the franchise's lack of commitment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since his first playoff game in 2019, Arik Armstead has been one of the most consistent postseason sack artists in the league: his 8.0 sacks in 12 games rank him 3rd in the NFL over that span.

Furthermore, Armstead stated that he is set to have surgery on his knee after playing through a torn meniscus throughout the 49ers' 2023 postseason run which ended in a Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering San Francisco players rank in the top three in average annual salary at five positions, coughing up over $20 million a year for a 30-year-old coming off knee surgery would have been bad business.

