The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2023 NFL season building for the future rather than the present.

They released DeAndre Hopkins before the campaign, made no major moves in free agency to replace J.J. Watt, and parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who recently found a new home as the OC of the Las Vegas Raiders. They knew after years of poor investments in Kingsbury’s offense, they needed a reset.

They hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach in 2023 to help build a positive culture in the face of a losing season. Gannon succeeded in laying the groundwork for the future with a frisky 4-13 season that saw the team competing throughout despite the obvious lack of talent.

Now, they enter a crucial offseason that, if played properly, could catapult them into playoff contention in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cardinals' offseason needs.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 roundup

Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon have shown a high level of chemistry with one another

The biggest question the Cardinals needed to answer in 2023 was whether Kyler Murray would be their quarterback moving forward. If not, this year’s draft class would give them an ideal opportunity to draft their signal caller of the future. Coming off ACL surgery, Murray ranked 14th in completion percentage (65.7), 20th in QB rating (89.4), and 26th in yards per attempt (6.7).

Those numbers don’t exactly scream top 10 quarterback, but they aren’t awful considering Trey McBride, Marquise Brown, and Michael Wilson served as Murray's top three targets in terms of yards. More importantly, if coaches are to be believed, Murray won Gannon over as their QB1:

No, there's no doubt (when asked if Murray’s the QB of the future). I’ve been convinced since I got here. What the guy’s done for us, the player that he is, the person that he is, the competitor that he is. I kind of chuckle (at the question).

After famously battling with Kingsbury, Murray also sounds all-in on Gannon:

It means a lot (to have Gannon’s support), but he’s told me that since Day 1... I wasn’t really worried about it, just focused on going out there and playing well, proving them right, proving him right and continue to try to do that every day... He got the job and from that day on, it was kind of like—I won’t say it’s like when you meet your best friend—but it was instant. We speak the same language.

Cardinals' bright spots

Arizona's rushing attack gives hope for the future

A big reason why Gannon feels confident in Murray moving forward is his dual-threat ability. The Arizona head coach saw up close with Jalen Hurts in Philly how a dual-threat QB can cause chaos for opposing rush defenses.

The Cardinals ranked second in yards per attempt (5.0) and fourth in total rushing offense (139.1 rush yards per game) and the ageless James Conner ran for over 1,000 yards. It’s also no coincidence that some of Conner's best games came with Murray in the lineup: 150 yards against Seattle in Week 18, 128 yards against Philadelphia in Week 17, and 105 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Defenses must account for Murray's stubby turbo legs that open up lanes and create enough hesitation for any running back to take advantage. If Arizona can find a running back that can also catch the ball out of the backfield as well as run between the tackles, they’d really be cooking gas. Similar to how the Buffalo Bills operate with Josh Allen and James Cook, minus the part where Allen rampages like a drunken rhino.

While there wasn't much to write home about concerning the defense, there were a few other bright spots on the offense worth noting. Second-year tight end Trey McBride really blossomed over the back half of the campaign, using his 4.5 40 speed, massive 6'4", 246-pound frame, and jump-ball skills honed as a high school hoops star at Fort Morgan to put up top five numbers over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Trey McBride TE Ranks Over Final 10 Games Category McBride Rank Targets 85 2nd Receptions 66 2nd Receiving Yards 655 2nd TDs 3 T-7th

Another bright light was top 10 draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. at right tackle. While there is still a lot to work on for the rookie, Johnson showed more than enough flashes while starting every game and playing every single offensive snap to convince Arizona brass that they got a franchise cornerstone at the end of their o-line. He finished with the second-best PFF pass-blocking grade among rookies, with a 64.2.

Where Arizona needs to improve

The defense and wide receivers leave a lot to be desired

Gannon is known as a defensive coach, but the Cardinals struggled mightily on that side of the ball in 2023. Arizona's defense came in last for third down percentage (47.3), 31st in completion percentage (68.5), 29th in yards per pass attempt (7.1), and 29th in yards per rush attempt (4.7). They also allowed more rushing yards than any other outfit in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Defense Category Cardinals NFL Rank 3rd-Down % 47.3 32nd Completion % 68.5 31st Yards/Pass Attempt 7.1 29th Yards/Rush 4.7 29th

If you can measure it on a football field, they probably struggled with it on defense. Obviously, any coach needs talent, and the defensive side of the ball desperately needs some horses to build around. Investing in the premium positions of edge rusher or cornerback would help improve their 6.1 percent sack rate (tied for 25).

Offensively, Murray desperately needs a number-one target. Trading a first for Marquise Brown, spending a second on Rondale Moore, and releasing Hopkins left their WR room bereft of talent. McBride looks like a solid tight end, but he doesn’t strike fear in opposing defenses yet, and most teams (Chiefs excluded) can't succeed with a tight end as their one and only receiving threat.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

The future is bright in the desert

By taking a realistic view of their team last offseason, the Cardinals have set themselves up perfectly to make big splashes in both free agency and the draft this offseason. They own 11 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, including two first-rounders (one of which is No. 5 overall) and three third-rounders.

Undoubtedly, they’ll trade some of those picks for future draft capital, but they’ve got the ammunition to restock on both sides of the ball. Here's their full complement of 2024 choices:

Round 1, Pick 5 (5th overall)

Round 1, Pick 27 (27th overall) (via Houston)

Round 2, Pick 3 (35th overall)

Round 3, Pick 3 (66th overall)

Round 3, Pick 8 (71st overall) (via Tennessee)

Round 3, Pick 27 (90th overall) (via Houston)

Round 4, TBD (one pick)

Round 5, TBD (one pick)

Round 6, TBD (one pick)

Round 7, TBD (one pick)

It’s difficult to say how the draft will play out, but if they can come away with Marvin Harrison Jr. and some defensive pieces, the Cardinals will make some noise next season. There’s also the option of trading back with the fourth overall pick and accumulating more bites at the apple.

Salary cap-wise, Spotrac estimates that Arizona owns $45.1 million in cap space, roughly double the league average. They could also open up even more space by making a few veteran cuts and/or converting Murray’s base salary into a signing bonus. Ultimately, they’d be wise to use their draft picks, aiming for difference makers and judiciously using their cap space to plug holes.

With a franchise QB on the roster and endless amounts of flexibility, Arizona's future lies in general manager Monti Ossenfort’s hands. Yes, they’ve got plenty of question marks, but they've also got an arsenal of tools to answer those queries. The players on whom Ossenfort bets in the draft and free agency will decide Ariona's ceiling in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.