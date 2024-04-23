Highlights The Arizona Cardinals are projected to select wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. if they stay at No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals are in position to add significant draft capital if they trade back.

The rise of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy increases the odds of a team calling the Cardinals to trade up.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins at No. 4 for the Arizona Cardinals, who are set with their franchise quarterback and are in the “catbird seat” in Round 1. There are a number of teams heavily expected to move up in search of their franchise quarterback, and the Cardinals are holding the key.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, who's quickly establishing himself as a wheeler and dealer, is listening to trade offers. He swung a deal with the Houston Texans a year ago in which he moved down from No. 3 to No. 12 and received a 2024 first-round pick in return as part of the package.

He’s now in position to pull off another major trade, and his bargaining position — the “catbird seat” as an anonymous head coach recently called it — is strengthened thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s presence.

In theory, it will take another premium haul — as much or perhaps more than what Houston offered for the 1.03 in 2023 — to pry Harrison away from the Cardinals. They can stand pat, call Harrison’s name, and address a major need with someone who will be a legitimate 2024 Pro Bowl contender.

And with three quarterback-needy teams stacked atop the draft, the Cardinals’ No. 4 pick is in high demand as teams — allegedly — love a fourth signal-caller, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. All of that is great news for Ossenfort and the Cardinals, who can expect to have a number of trade offers to consider before they’re on the clock.

We’ll discuss three teams considered among the top contenders — or at least the most motivated — to offer enough to convince the Cardinals to move their No. 4 overall selection.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Wide Receivers With the 2024 NFL draft quickly approaching, these are the top 10 pass catchers in the class and where they could potentially land.

Do the Denver Broncos Have the Ammo to Add a Franchise Quarterback?

2024 Draft Capital: Picks 12, 76, 121, 136, 145, 147, 207, 256

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s obvious on the outside: the Denver Broncos desperately need to add a starting quarterback. Whether they do so in the 2024 NFL Draft remains to be seen.

Their projected starting quarterback was Jarrett Stidham, who has 197 career attempts to his name. Forgive our frankness, but the only place Stidham is leading the Broncos is right back to the No. 10-15 range in the 2025 first round. The Broncos recently made a trade to acquire Zach Wilson from the New York Jets, but that's not overly enticing either.

Early mocks suggested a second-tier quarterback prospect such as McCarthy would be a target for the Broncos at No. 12. But the annual pilgrimage to draft night almost always includes a quarterback prospect climbing the draft board, and McCarthy is that quarterback.

Do they have enough to entice the Cardinals?

It may depend on what the Cardinals can do at wide receiver from the No. 12 spot. They’d be passing on Harrison, the best overall prospect by some pundits’ estimation, by trading back. Thus, Ossenfort and Co. will need to have an idea of how they can add a receiver to the mix in a trade scenario.

Can they get a wide receiver at 12 or move back into the top 10? Sure. But will the secondary options (plus additional draft capital) stack up to Harrison? Denver doesn’t have surplus draft capital — they own seven picks in 2025 — so they may need to get creative.

Top 2024 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospects (After Marvin Harrison Jr.) Player School Catches Yards TD 40 Time Malik Nabers LSU 89 1,569 14 4.35 Rome Odunze Washington 92 1,640 13 4.45 Brian Thomas LSU 68 1,177 17 4.33 Adonai Mitchell Texas 55 845 11 4.34 Xavier Worthy Texas 75 1,014 5 4.21

Would the Broncos consider including Courtland Sutton as a sweetener? Would that even be enough? We’ll have our answers on Thursday.

Minnesota Vikings Expected to Pursue Kirk Cousins Replacement

2024 Draft Capital: Picks 11, 23, 108, 129, 157, 167, 177, 230, 232

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are arguably in the best position to move up in the first to add a rookie signal-caller. The overwhelming expectation is that they’ll move to No. 4 if they can convince Ossenfort and Co. to dance.

However, given the Vikings’ pair of first-rounders, a trade-up to the New England Patriots at No. 3 can’t be completely ruled out. We’ll stick with the presumption that the Cardinals are the most likely trade partner, but they may have some competition that impacts their bargaining power.

One thing in particular the Vikings have going for them is an offensive cupboard that is far from bare, especially among their pass catchers.

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Jordan Addison proved capable as a rookie, and T.J. Hockenson is coming off of a career season. That’s not to mention veteran running back Aaron Jones, who is a capable backfield outlet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson accounted for a 55.3 percent target share in last year's offense, presenting an enviable trio of pass-catchers for a presumptive rookie quarterback.

A rookie quarterback, likely McCarthy if they trade with the Cardinals, could join the Vikings, sit behind Sam Darnold for some NFL seasoning, and then eventually emerge as the starter with an enviable collection of weapons at his disposal.

The offensive pieces in place in Minneapolis make the Vikings a prime landing spot for a quarterback on a rookie deal.

Las Vegas Raiders Desperate for QB to Keep Pace In AFC West

2024 Draft Capital: Picks 13, 44, 77, 112, 148, 208, 223, 229

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks Aiden O’Connell and Gardner Minshew top the Las Vegas Raiders’ depth chart. That’s simply a non-starter for the Raiders if they have any genuine — and rational — expectation of competing in their division.

They’re battling with their AFC West rival Broncos to move into the top 10 of Thursday night’s draft, but the bigger hurdles are Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division.

There’s plenty to debate in regard to McCarthy’s ceiling and whether he could ultimately elevate the Raiders — or any team — into the class of playoff and Super Bowl contenders.

That discussion is for a different day.

For now, the need for a quarterback upgrade isn’t up for debate. The Raiders, short of a Disney-esque underdog plot, simply will not make legitimate noise in their own division, let alone the AFC, with what they have in their building.

The good news for the Raiders and those invested is that they have more draft capital to play with than the Broncos. It’s one thing to be outbid by another team looking to move up, but it’s another to be outbid by a team you’re guaranteed to play twice each season.

We can use last year’s swap between the Cardinals and Texans as the loose framework of a potential Cardinals-Raiders swap.

Perhaps the Raiders could convince the Cardinals to play ball by offering No. 13, No. 44, and a 2025 first. Depending on all the picks swapping hands, the Cardinals may even have enough surplus to move back into the first if they’re still eyeing one of the two remaining top wide receiver prospects, Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.