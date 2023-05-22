The Arizona Cardinals might need to start planning for 2024 already before a ball has been snapped in the 2023 NFL season, ESPN analytics have claimed.

The Arizona Cardinals were a team that looked like they were heading on a continuous upward curve. With the incredible quarterback talent of Kyler Murray and under the stewardship of head coach Kliff Kingsbury (a man brought in specifically to get the best out of Murray), they went from 5 wins to 8 wins to 11 wins during the head coach’s first three years in charge.

However after one bad year in 2023 in which they ended up with a 4-13 record, the powers that be felt that it was time for them to hit the reset button on the whole thing, moving on from Kingsbury and head coach Steve Keim despite handing both of them contract extensions last offseason.

That 4-13 finish gave them the #3 pick in the draft this past year, however they passed on making a selection in the first round, giving it instead to the Houston Texans so they could pick up Will Anderson Jr, crucially getting back a 1st round pick in 2024 as part of the deal.

And according to ESPN, that pick could end up being crucial for them.

Arizona Cardinals already at the bottom of the pack?

In an article compiled by ESPN’s analytics department, they looked into the odds for various scenarios across the season, with one of them being the #1 pick in next year’s draft, and following their analysis, combined with the fact they have two picks to work with, means that they have a pretty significant chance of picking early in the draft next year:

Even without the trade with the Texans, who selected Will Anderson Jr., the Arizona Cardinals would have been the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, according to the FPI. The Cardinals' own selection has an 18% chance to be the No. 1 pick. But right behind them are the Houston Texans at 13%. The Cardinals own Houston's pick, thanks to the Texans' draft-day move up to No. 3 to draft Anderson. In other words, before playing a down this year, the Cardinals have a 31% shot at the No. 1 selection in 2024. Those two picks have a 57% and 46% chance to be in the top five, respectively, as well.

It's not a shock to see Arizona as the team most likely to have the fewest wins. With Kyler Murray's health status up in the air, the team seems likely to start Colt McCoy at quarterback and has holes on the roster.

Should Kyler Murray be concerned?

Given that the consensus #1 pick in next year’s draft is expected to be Caleb Williams, this should be seen as something of a warning to Murray, as this organisation has shown that they are willing to move on from people if they don’t think they’re performing, regardless of how much they’re paying them.

So if he doesn’t pick things up this year and keep the Cardinals away from the top of the draft, he might find himself looking for a new team to play for in 2024.