The Arizona Cardinals might look to get rid of quarterback Kyler Murray at the end of the year if he doesn’t perform, but it won’t be straightforward for them if they do, Mike Florio believes.

This year is shaping up to be a very important year for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray when it comes to his future at State Farm Stadium. Analytics show that there is a significant chance they will be picking #1 in the NFL Draft next year, and with quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye set to come out, the Cardinals could decide to go with a change at the position.

It would be a bit of a tough pill to swallow for the Cardinals, especially after they handed him a monster contract extension just last year, but as the franchise has shown before with Josh Rosen, if they don’t like a quarterback, they are willing to just cut their losses and move on. Factor in that recently appointed head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort might want to build the team in their own image as well, and the possibilities start to increase.

But according to Mike Florio, doing so would throw up a lot of variables for the Cardinals to work out in terms of the salary, and what that would do to impact the team moving forward.

Kyler Murray’s money throwing up problems for the Arizona Cardinals

Speaking in a video as part of a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk, Florio discussed what the plans might be for the Cardinals and Murray if he isn’t able to show them anything positive this year, and just how they would go about taking care of the salary issues, referring back to what the team did with DeAndre Hopkins as a good example of how they can manipulate things the way they want if they had to.

Video: Mike Florio discusses what could happen with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray:

So it’s something that can be done, but whether the Cardinals actually decide to go through with it is a totally different matter. Obviously the best way to avoid a problem like this is for Murray to show some major improvement on his part, and also stay healthy after he injured his ACL towards the end of last season.

Do that, and the Cardinals won’t have any need to try and get rid of him and will avoid all the complications that Florio talks about.